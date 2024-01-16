Exclusive

Inside White Lotus Costars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall's Date Night at 2023 Emmys

At the 2023 Emmys Jan. 15, The White Lotus costars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall looked cozy in the crowd after more than a year of dating.

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have checked out of The White Lotus and into the 2023 Emmys

The stars of the hit HBO show—who played Daphne and Jack in season two—turned the Jan. 15 ceremony into a cute date night after finding love offscreen. Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, the pair sat next to each other in the front row near their fellow White Lotus cast members. 

At one point during a commercial break, Leo leaned over to sweetly kiss Meghann.

"Meghann and Leo were super cozy," an eyewitness tells E! News. "She rested her head on his shoulder and he kissed her head. They kept whispering in each other's ears and laughing." 

The insider added, "They were being very affectionate." 

For the occasion at L.A.'s Peacock Theater, Meghann wore a sleeveless red Armani Privé dress with a rosy neckline, along with sparkling Bulgari jewelry. And Leo looked every bit as dashing, wearing a classic black suit with silky lapels. (See all the stars at the Emmys here.) 

The costars first sparked dating rumors back in Sept. 2022, when Leo shared BTS photos from The White Lotus. Not only were the two looking cozy in pictures, but some loving comments from Meghann to Leo also had fans wondering if more than just friendship had blossomed between the two.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

More than a year later, the rumors were finally confirmed when the couple was spotted in November sharing a sweet kiss under an umbrella on a rainy day in NYC.  

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

At the Emmys, Leo accompanied Meghann on an important night in her career as the 33-year-old is up for her first award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Daphne in season two of The White Lotus. She's up against an impressive list of nominees, including White Lotus costars Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer CoolidgeSabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco, as well as The Crown's Elizabeth DebickiBetter Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn and Succession's J. Smith Cameron.

