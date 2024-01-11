Pete Davidson Reveals the “Embarrassing” Joke He Told Aretha Franklin’s Family at Her Funeral

Watch : Pete Davidson Enters Rehab for Mental Health

Pete Davidson is opening up about his past mistakes.

The comedian revealed in his latest Netflix special, Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli that he was not only high on ketamine at the late music icon Aretha Franklin's funeral in August 2018, but also told her family an "embarrassing" joke while offering condolences. Pete, who was attending as a guest of then-fiancée Ariana Grande, riffed off one of the singer's biggest hits when speaking with her loved ones—which he insinuated was ill-timed.

"I was so high," he admitted in the Jan. 9 special, "I thought it'd be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T's.'"

As for how they reacted, Pete didn't elaborate. However, in the special, the Saturday Night Live alum also opened up on his journey of giving up "hard drugs." Specifically, he recalled being on "magical" ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic, for "two to three years."