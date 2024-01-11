Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Doubles Down on "Intent" Behind Taylor Swift Joke

Watch : Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Amid Criticism

Luck of the draw only draws the unlucky, but Jo Koy did not mean to make Taylor Swift the butt of the joke.

The 2024 Golden Globes host defended his quip about the "Karma" singer at the star-studded ceremony, saying that the "whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL" and the organization's habit of cutting away from football games to show Taylor cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, in the crowd.

"There's no ill intent in that joke," he told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Jan. 11. "I'm not saying anything that no one's saying, and it's obvious what that joke was."

Jo said he "didn't understand" the backlash that followed—after all, he's a Swiftie himself.

"What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor," the 52-year-old explained. "I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for."