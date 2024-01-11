Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Doubles Down on "Intent" Behind Taylor Swift Joke

Golden Globes host Jo Koy defended his joke about the ceremony having "fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift" than the NFL: "I’m not saying anything that no one’s saying."

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 11, 2024 9:30 PMTags
Awards 2024Golden GlobesTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Amid Criticism

Luck of the draw only draws the unlucky, but Jo Koy did not mean to make Taylor Swift the butt of the joke.

The 2024 Golden Globes host defended his quip about the "Karma" singer at the star-studded ceremony, saying that the "whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL" and the organization's habit of cutting away from football games to show Taylor cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, in the crowd.

"There's no ill intent in that joke," he told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Jan. 11. "I'm not saying anything that no one's saying, and it's obvious what that joke was."

Jo said he "didn't understand" the backlash that followed—after all, he's a Swiftie himself.

"What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor," the 52-year-old explained. "I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for."

photos
See the Winners of the 2024 Golden Globes

In fact, the Easter Sunday star admitted that he struggled with the joke leading up to the Jan. 7 show.

"Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out," Jo, who previously shared he only had 10 days to prepare, noted. "It's just weird, where do you place it, and we kept hammering it and cutting it down."

But his comment about Taylor wasn't the only joke that didn't land well with some fans. At the ceremony, Jo also took a crack at Barbie during his opening monologue and described it as a story based on "a plastic doll with big boobies," drawing criticism that he may have missed the point of the film.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"If you've ever seen me, you'll see just how much I praise and shine light on women, from my ex-wife to my mom," he told the Times, explaining how his "whole goal is to try and change that type of narrative" with his comedy. "I bought the movie. I supported the movie. Yes, that's the story that that doll needed. And I'm glad because now there's people that look like my mom that can support that."

For what it's worth, Barbie director Greta Gerwig believes Jo's take is "not wrong."

"She's the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on," the filmmaker said on the Jan. 10 episode of BBC Radio 4's Today. "And you know, I think that so much of the project, of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll."

For all the red carpet action at the Golden Globes, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

2

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Michael Strahan's 19-Year-Old Daughter Details Brain Cancer Battle

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

In custom Valentino dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci dress and De Beers jewelry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Oprah Winfrey

In Louis Vuitton dress and Chopard jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

In Celine suit and Cartier jewelry.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

In custom Prada.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

In custom Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

In Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

In custom Alexander McQueen dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Angela Bassett

In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Lagos jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brie Larson

In Prada dress and Kwiat jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli dress and and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

In custom Dolce & Gabbana dress and Harry Winston jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

In Dior dress and De Beers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jeremy Allen White

In Calvin Klein suit, Ferragamo shoes and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Prada dress and Boucheron jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts

In Fendi dress and Harry Winston jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown and Pomellato jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eillish

In Willy Chavarria outfit and Anita Ko jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

In custom Bottega Veneta.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

In custom Valentino dress, Bella Rosa Collection bag and Fred Leighton jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

In custom Sergio Hudson dress and Swarovski jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brioni.

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

2

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Michael Strahan's 19-Year-Old Daughter Details Brain Cancer Battle

4

Summer House Trailer: See Carl Call Off Engagement to Lindsay

5

Natalia Grace's Adoptive Mom Cynthia Mans Speaks Out After Docuseries