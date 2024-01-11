Kristen Stewart Reflects on Jodie Foster's "Kind Act" Amid Rupert Sanders Cheating Scandal

Kristen Stewart remembers who had her back during her cheating scandal.
The actress recalled how Jodie Foster, who played her mom in the 2002 film Panic Room, came to her defense after the paparazzi snapped photos of her kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders in July 2012. At the time, Stewart was dating her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson and Sanders was married to Liberty Ross.
"It was such a truly kind act," Stewart told Variety about Jodie's gesture, in an interview published Jan. 11. "I really needed Jodie to unpack that for other people before I could even understand."
Meanwhile, Foster maintained that "the whole thing was just stupid," telling the outlet, "When you're in your 20s, you do all sorts of stupid s--t. I felt for her. I wish for her that she had the space and the privacy to be able to explore herself so that she could be a full human being."
In a 2012 op-ed published amid the scandal, Foster defended "a kid actor's right to be a kid," addressing how amid public interest of celebrities, we "seldom consider the childhoods we unknowingly destroy in the process." She recalled how her mother would say, 'This too shall pass,' and how she hated that phrase.
"Now it just seems quaint, but oddly true. Eventually this all passes," Foster wrote in the Daily Beast. "The public horrors of today eventually blow away. And, yes, you are changed by the awful wake of reckoning they leave behind. You trust less. You calculate your steps. You survive. Hopefully in the process you don't lose your ability to throw your arms in the air again and spin in wild abandon. That is the ultimate F.U. and—finally—the most beautiful survival tool of all. Don't let them take that away from you."
After the kissing pics were published online, Stewart issued a public apology, saying in a statement, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."
Sanders later said in his own statement, "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family. My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together." He and Ross have since divorced.
In May 2013, E! News confirmed that Stewart and Pattinson broke up after three years together. In 2014, the actor signaled that he was over the split, telling Esquire U.K., ""S-t happens, you know? It's just young people." He added, "it's normal! And honestly, who gives a s--t?"
Both he and Stewart have since moved on from the scandal. Stewart came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2016 and confirmed her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2021. Pattinson is currently engaged to Suki Waterhouse, his partner of more than five years, who is pregnant with their first baby.
Look back at other former couples caught up in cheating scandals over the years: