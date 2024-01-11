Ariana Madix Details "Rollercoaster" Journey From Scandoval to Broadway Debut

Watch : Ariana Madix Dishes on Making Her Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'

It's time to raise a glass to Ariana Madix's Broadway debut.

The Vanderpump Rules star is just weeks away from fulfilling her lifelong dream of playing Roxy Hart in Chicago on New York City's Great White Way. The milestone comes nearly one year after Scandoval—a.k.a. the controversy surrounding her ex Tom Sandoval and his affair with their former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"The rollercoaster!" the Bravo star exclusively told E! News while reflecting on her success since the cheating scandal. "There's no way to even succinctly put all of that together."

But her breakup wasn't the only low point she's since come back from. "Also, 2022, losing my grandma and losing my dog," the 38-year-old added. "From that rock bottom of losing them to now, it's just life is life."

Madix hopes her journey from betrayal to Broadway will encourage others facing obstacles in their personal lives.

"I'm not alone, I'm not special," she explained. "I just feel like there's this feeling sometime that it feels like we're all in this together. I hope that I'm able to inspire because people inspire me all the time. It's a back and forth."