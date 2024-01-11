Why Golden Bachelor's Leslie Was "Uncomfortable" During Gerry and Theresa's Wedding

After The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding, his ex Leslie Fhima revealed what it was like for her to be there for the nuptials.

Some moments of The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's wedding to Theresa Nist had its thorns for ex Leslie Fhima

Especially when he mentioned in his vows Costa Rica, the place where he broke up with Leslie on the finale of the ABC love hunt.

"It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me," Leslie said on the Jan. 6 episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "Seeing Theresa so happy really kind of just took that away anyhow."

In fact, the country was brought up not once but twice—first when officiant Susan Noles brought up the place where Gerry and Theresa had their fantasy suite date and got engaged and again when the groom looked back on their journey together.

And while some may not have attended their ex's vows, Leslie was there for the right reasons.

"No one made me come," the 65-year-old clarified. "Theresa invited me. I really thought, at the end of the day, we're all here for one reason—is to find love. Obviously, you know, I know it came down to one of us out of two. And Theresa and I were really good friends in the house, and we spent a lot of time together, and a lot of talks, and we really support each other, and we laughed."

Disney/John & Joseph Photography, ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

And Leslie wishes Gerry and Theresa a rosy future together.

"I had to process my heartbreak, and it took a while," Leslie shared. "But after that, I realized that, you know what, they're probably perfect for each other. And I'm so happy that she found love because that's what we came for. And especially at our age, we wanted to show the world that you don't give up if you're 65 or 70. And she found her true love, and I can only support that."

 

Leslie wasn't the only member of Bachelor Nation to attend Gerry and Theresa's wedding. To see more of the franchise's stars who celebrated the big day, keep reading.

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Disney/Eric McCandless

Susan Noles, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

Disney/Eric McCandless

Joan Vassos, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/James Clark

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Disney/James Clark

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers

Disney/James Clark

Tayshia Adams and Natascha Hardee

Disney/James Clark

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Disney/James Clark

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Disney/Eric McCandless

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter with their kids Blakesley and Maxwell

Disney/James Clark

Ben Higgins

Disney/James Clark

Ashley Iaconetti

Disney/James Clark

Patty James

Disney/James Clark

Kenny Braasch

Disney/James Clark

Mari Pepin

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ryan Sutter, Trista Sutter, Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/Eric McCandless

Patty James, Nancy Hulkower, Anna Zalk and Joan Vassos

Instagram

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Instagram

Joey Graziadei, Jack Leius and Michelle Young

Instagram

Trista Sutter

Instagram

Molly Mesnick, Ashley Iaconetti, Trista Sutter and Desiree Siegfried

Instagram

Raven Gates, Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Instagram

Raven Gates and Wells Adams

Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

