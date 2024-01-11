Why Golden Bachelor's Leslie Was "Uncomfortable" During Gerry and Theresa's Wedding

Watch : The Golden Wedding: All the MUST-SEE Moments!

Some moments of The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's wedding to Theresa Nist had its thorns for ex Leslie Fhima.

Especially when he mentioned in his vows Costa Rica, the place where he broke up with Leslie on the finale of the ABC love hunt.

"It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me," Leslie said on the Jan. 6 episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "Seeing Theresa so happy really kind of just took that away anyhow."

In fact, the country was brought up not once but twice—first when officiant Susan Noles brought up the place where Gerry and Theresa had their fantasy suite date and got engaged and again when the groom looked back on their journey together.