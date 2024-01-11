Why Golden Bachelor's Leslie Was "Uncomfortable" During Gerry and Theresa's Wedding

Some moments of The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's wedding to Theresa Nist had its thorns for ex Leslie Fhima.
Especially when he mentioned in his vows Costa Rica, the place where he broke up with Leslie on the finale of the ABC love hunt.
"It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me," Leslie said on the Jan. 6 episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "Seeing Theresa so happy really kind of just took that away anyhow."
In fact, the country was brought up not once but twice—first when officiant Susan Noles brought up the place where Gerry and Theresa had their fantasy suite date and got engaged and again when the groom looked back on their journey together.
And while some may not have attended their ex's vows, Leslie was there for the right reasons.
"No one made me come," the 65-year-old clarified. "Theresa invited me. I really thought, at the end of the day, we're all here for one reason—is to find love. Obviously, you know, I know it came down to one of us out of two. And Theresa and I were really good friends in the house, and we spent a lot of time together, and a lot of talks, and we really support each other, and we laughed."
And Leslie wishes Gerry and Theresa a rosy future together.
"I had to process my heartbreak, and it took a while," Leslie shared. "But after that, I realized that, you know what, they're probably perfect for each other. And I'm so happy that she found love because that's what we came for. And especially at our age, we wanted to show the world that you don't give up if you're 65 or 70. And she found her true love, and I can only support that."
