Isabella Strahan Receives Support From Twin Sister Sophia Amid Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Michael Strahan’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Shares Brain Cancer Diagnosis

As Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan undergoes treatment for brain cancer, her twin sister Sophia Strahan is rallying behind her.

The 19-year-old shared a heartfelt message of support for her sibling Jan. 11, hours after she revealed her diagnosis on Good Morning America, of which their dad serves as a cohost.

"I'm so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world," Sophia wrote on Instagram. "The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it's made me realize just how strong you are. You inspire me and I'm so proud of you. Us forever."

In her touching post, Sophia included several pics of herself and her twin, including one showing the two posing for a selfie, while Isabella lies on a hospital bed wearing a surgical cap and gown.

As for Isabella, she shared her gratitude for her sister's post, writing, "Best sister," alongside a red heart emoji.

On Good Morning America, Isabella shared that she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor found in children.