Spend the Long Weekend Shopping Jaw-Dropping Sales From Free People, SKIMS, & More

We're only two weeks into 2024 and we've already been graced with a long weekend — and we're totally here for that because, let's face it, these are some of the toughest weeks of the year. Between dealing with leftover work projects from the previous year to trying to stick to your New Year's resolutions and putting away all of your holiday décor (hey, we won't judge you if you still have your Christmas tree up), the first weeks of January can be a lot. But there's nothing a little retail therapy can't fix and it just so happens that long weekend holidays are always packed with amazing sales from your favorite brands.
With up to 70% off at Coach Outlet, up to 70% off at Nordstrom Rack, and up to 70% off at J. Crew, these sales are too good to pass up. Not only will shopping these sales give you something to look forward too (aka, getting a package in the mail), but you can also feel really good about the fact you got an awesome deal. So, while you spend the weekend relaxing, don't forget to make some time to shop these insane sales.
Abercrombie: Score up to 40% off select winter styles.
Amazon: Find insane deals across all categories during the winter sales event.
Anthropologie: Get up to 40% off chic furniture and home décor.
ASOS: Shop an extra 25% off sale styles that already 80% off by using the code SALE25.
Bare Necessities: Find 40% sitewide on top brands like Glamorise, Elomi, Wacoal, and more.
Coach Outlet: Shop up to 70% off trendy handbags.
Coach: Enjoy up to 50% off handbags, wallets, accessories and more.
Everlane: Get 30% off classic essentials from clothes to shoes.
Fenty Beauty: Find 20% off full-size skincare bundles.
First Aid Beauty: Find 50% off select products and bundles.
Free People: Get an extra 25% off sale items.
Good American: Use the code TAKE25 for 25% off sitewide plus extra 40% off sale items.
It Cosmetics: Get 40% off best-selling skincare.
J. Crew Factory: Use the code QUICK60 to get an extra 60% off clearance styles.
J. Crew: Enjoy 40% off hundreds of styles, 50% off cashmere, an extra 50% off sale items, and an extra 70% off discounted outerwear and boots.
Kate Spade Outlet: Find up to 70% off everything plus an extra 20% off select styles.
Kate Spade: Use the code EXTRA40 for 40% off and the code 20OFF for an extra 20% off for a total of 60% off your purchase.
Le Creuset: Shop the winter savings event for up to 50% the chicest cookware.
Lounge Underwear: Get up to 70% off beautiful lingerie, intimates, and loungewear.
Madewell: Shop the end of season sale for an extra 40% off when you use the code NEWYEAR.
Nordstrom Rack: Enjoy up to 70% off top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden, Lancome, YSL, and Too Faced.
Parade: Enjoy 40% off sitewide plus shop lightning deals for up to 90% off.
Philosophy: Get 50% off holiday sets and fragrance, skincare, and body care.
Pottery Barn: Shop the winter warehouse sale for up to 50% off plus enjoy free shipping on thousands of items.
Sephora: On specific days, you can score 50% off top skincare brands, like Peter Thomas Roth, Murad, Fresh, and Tula.
SKIMS: Shop the winter sale for deals on the beloved Kardashian brand.
Solawave: Get 30% off the viral red light therapy products.
Urban Outfitters: Enjoy an extra 50% off sale items.
Victoria's Secret: Shop the semi-annual sale for up to 70% off bras, sleepwear, lounge, and panties starting at just $3.99.
Vince Camuto: Shop 50% off boots and booties by using the code BOOT50.