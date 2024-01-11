Lisa Marie Presley’s Memoir Set to be Released With Help From Daughter Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley has one last project to share.
Ahead of the first anniversary of the late singer-songwriter's sudden death, Penguin Random House announced it will be releasing her memoir posthumously later this year.
The project will be released in collaboration with Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough. In fact, the 54-year-old—the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley—was reportedly working on the book at the time of her death, and had wanted the 34-year-old to assist her.
"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," the Daisy Jones and the Six star stated in a Jan. 11 press release. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."
Riley—who will also narrate an audiobook edition of the memoir—continued. "I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest. In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."
The audio version will also include never-before-heard recordings of Lisa Marie, allowing her to literally tell parts of her own story.
Set to be released Oct. 15, the yet-to-be-titled memoir will also share insight into lesser-known aspects of Lisa Marie's life—including her relationship with her King of Rock ‘n' Roll father and her brief marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. In addition, she also reflects on her family life and the grief she dealt with following the death of her son Benjamin Keough's by suicide in 2020 (she also shared 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood).
The book is written mostly in Lisa Marie's own words, with Riley filling in the gaps, the press release notes, describing it as "the most intimate look at the Presley family to date."
The memoir comes amid a pair of films about her family, most recently the biographical film Priscilla based on the eponymous icon's own memoir, Elvis and Me—which provided a unique view into the iconic couple's relationship.
And while Priscilla executive produced the film—calling it a "right on" depiction of her life's events— the "Lights Out" singer slammed the biopic before her death.
"My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative," Lisa Marie wrote in September 2022 emails to writer/director Sofia Coppola, per Variety. "As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character. I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don't understand why?"
The King's late daughter did, however, give her seal of approval to Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis. In fact, she couldn't get enough of Austin Butler's portrayal of her dad.
"He's such a sweetheart—an authentic, true sweetheart," she told Access Hollywood on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. "And just as good off-screen as he is on screen."