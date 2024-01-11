Lisa Marie Presley’s Memoir Set to be Released With Help From Daughter Riley Keough

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Slammed Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’

Lisa Marie Presley has one last project to share.

Ahead of the first anniversary of the late singer-songwriter's sudden death, Penguin Random House announced it will be releasing her memoir posthumously later this year.

The project will be released in collaboration with Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough. In fact, the 54-year-old—the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley—was reportedly working on the book at the time of her death, and had wanted the 34-year-old to assist her.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," the Daisy Jones and the Six star stated in a Jan. 11 press release. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."

Riley—who will also narrate an audiobook edition of the memoir—continued. "I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest. In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."