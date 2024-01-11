Clarins 24-Hour Flash Deal— Get 50% off the Mask That Depuffs My Skin in Just 10 Minutes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you wake up in the morning feeling like your face looks puffy, it happens— especially after a long night. Whether you were out with the girls or working late, it can be easy to miss out on your nightly skincare regimen. That's why it's always good to have a backup plan in the AM. If I'm not looking my best, I put on the Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask for just ten minutes and that's all I need.

Once I rinse it off, that bloat seems to disappear, my cheeks look slim, my skin looks bright, and my jaw looks contoured. I look like I did a full skincare routine and got ten hours of sleep the night before even when that's far from the truth. This is just what I need before a special occasion to look like my most snatched self, and, of course, for the next day if my skin is need of some recovery.

You can save 50% on the Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask, today only at Sephora. I'm not the only one who loves this product. It has 35.5K+ Loves at Sephora and it's all over my TikTok For You Page. It doesn't get any easier than using this mask. Once you start using it, you'll never go back.