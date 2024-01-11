Summer House Trailer: See the Dramatic Moment Carl Radke Called Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard

It's going to be a cruel summer for Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.
Summer House's explosive season eight trailer is finally giving fans a first look at the exact moment he called off their engagement last year.
"I want you to be happy," Lindsay says in the Jan. 11 preview during a heated fight in their NYC apartment, to which Carl replies, "I'm not happy and I don't think you're happy. You need that in a relationship, you need to have the power over the other person."
He further shades his then-fiancée by telling her, "You're really gifted at playing victim."
This prompts the publicist to storm out of the room and declare, "Well, there's no more point to this conversation. You've made the decision clear."
Carl then breaks the fourth wall by telling a Bravo producer how he thinks their breakout will play out. "I thought she would react a little differently," he admits. "She's gonna spin this and then tell everybody she's blindsided. I'll be the bad guy, that's fine. But she's blind to the things that have gone on the last year."
The trailer gives a glimpse at the issues Carl's referring to, as it later shows him screaming, "You accused me of doing drugs!" at the 37-year-old during an argument.
In a confessional, he adds, "That's the person I'm supposed to marry?"
As their troubles mount, the 38-year-old also rants about Lindsay to their costars in the house. "She's like, 'You're fighting with me,'" he recounts. "She then goes into, 'What do you want? What do you want?'"
But Carl and Lindsay aren't the only ones making waves this season. Newbie Jesse Solomon seemingly shoots his shot with Paige DeSorbo, who is currently in a two-year relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover.
"Am I supposed to only hit on the single girls?" he asks pal Kyle Cooke, who, at a later date, poses back to him, "Do you want to rethink how hard you were hitting on her the first couple weekends?"
Plus, Kyle and wife Amanda Batula are having their fair share of marriage troubles.
When she confronts him saying, "You don't like it when I have a stance on something," Kyle fires back, "Your stance is bulls--t!"
See all the drama go down in the trailer above.
Summer House returns Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see the new cast photos and learn more about the new season.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)