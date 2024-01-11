Summer House Trailer: See the Dramatic Moment Carl Radke Called Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard

Watch Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship implode in real time and find out what led to their shocking breakup in Summer House's explosive season eight trailer.

Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

It's going to be a cruel summer for Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Summer House's explosive season eight trailer is finally giving fans a first look at the exact moment he called off their engagement last year.

"I want you to be happy," Lindsay says in the Jan. 11 preview during a heated fight in their NYC apartment, to which Carl replies, "I'm not happy and I don't think you're happy. You need that in a relationship, you need to have the power over the other person."

He further shades his then-fiancée by telling her, "You're really gifted at playing victim."

This prompts the publicist to storm out of the room and declare, "Well, there's no more point to this conversation. You've made the decision clear."

Carl then breaks the fourth wall by telling a Bravo producer how he thinks their breakout will play out. "I thought she would react a little differently," he admits. "She's gonna spin this and then tell everybody she's blindsided. I'll be the bad guy, that's fine. But she's blind to the things that have gone on the last year."

The trailer gives a glimpse at the issues Carl's referring to, as it later shows him screaming, "You accused me of doing drugs!" at the 37-year-old during an argument.

In a confessional, he adds, "That's the person I'm supposed to marry?"

As their troubles mount, the 38-year-old also rants about Lindsay to their costars in the house. "She's like, 'You're fighting with me,'" he recounts. "She then goes into, 'What do you want? What do you want?'"

But Carl and Lindsay aren't the only ones making waves this season. Newbie Jesse Solomon seemingly shoots his shot with Paige DeSorbo, who is currently in a two-year relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover.

"Am I supposed to only hit on the single girls?" he asks pal Kyle Cooke, who, at a later date, poses back to him, "Do you want to rethink how hard you were hitting on her the first couple weekends?"

Plus, Kyle and wife Amanda Batula are having their fair share of marriage troubles.

Bravo

When she confronts him saying, "You don't like it when I have a stance on something," Kyle fires back, "Your stance is bulls--t!"

See all the drama go down in the trailer above.

Summer House returns Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see the new cast photos and learn more about the new season.

Bravo

Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke

Kyle is busier than ever with Loverboy and a recent potential pregnancy has Amanda contemplating the next step and her identity outside of her marriage. Amanda is ready to leave city life behind and buy a house in the suburbs, but Kyle has other ideas as he continues to expand and focus on his company. With Kyle and Amanda realizing they are on different pages, will they be able to continue to work together, stay married, and raise a family all at the same time? 

Bravo

Danielle Olivera

For the first time in years, Danielle is single for the summer. After a tumultuous winter, she isn’t interested in another house romance, but she is ready to mingle with outsiders who come her way. After their major fallout last year, she is also attempting to rebuild her friendship with Lindsay by setting boundaries to prevent encountering the same issues. Will she be able to rebuild the relationship with her former best friend while allowing herself to grow, find love and launch her new app? 

Bravo

Ciara Miller

After two years in New York City, Ciara is coming into this summer full steam ahead with a more positive, grounded mindset. She is taking chances not only in her modeling career, but also in her personal life. She is committed to being open to both friendships and romantic relationships. Will this new mindset allow her to fall for one of the new housemates or will her past relationships in the share house scare her off?  

Bravo

Carl Radke

After a whirlwind engagement last summer, Carl and Lindsay have become consumed by wedding planning. Since leaving Loverboy, Carl has been searching for a new career passion while Lindsay is in full preparation mode now that the wedding date and venue is set. With the honeymoon phase over, Lindsay feels pressure from Carl to be positive all the time, which she admits can be difficult, and Carl acknowledges there has been a shift in their relationship. But with the wedding quickly approaching, will they be able to find a way to address these issues in time? 

Bravo

Jesse Solomon

Jesse Solomon is single and always ready to mingle. Working in Investor Relations and a veteran of the Hamptons summer and standing tall at 6’5, he’s never had an issue with the ladies and doesn’t plan to start now, regardless of their relationship status. With a big milestone coming up at the end of summer, Jesse opens up to his new friends and finds solace in their support. 

Bravo

Paige DeSorbo

Paige is happily in love with Craig, and they are the best they’ve ever been. However, when it comes to taking the next step, she continues to make excuses, feeling like marriage and relocating to Charleston will change her identity. When she starts looking for a new apartment in New York, Craig questions her choices and she is left wondering if her unwillingness to commit is going to push their relationship over the edge.  

Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard

Bravo

Gabby Prescod

Gabby is approaching life with a fresh perspective.  She is slowly freeing herself up to live life in a more open way.  Her parents left their family home in New York last summer to pursue a new life for themselves in Texas. Feeling abandoned, she leans on her new friends in the house for support, but finds letting her guard down is harder than she expected.  

Bravo

West Wilson

A 28-year-old sports journalist, West Wilson was introduced to the group through Lindsay, whom he met out one night in the city. After being laid off during a mass staff change, he is on the hunt for the next opportunity. When it comes to dating, West’s biggest hurdle is being able to commit. As he turns on his Midwestern charm and quickly focuses his attention on a fellow housemate, will this be his chance to push himself to take things past the casual dating stage?  

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

