Summer House Trailer: See the Dramatic Moment Carl Radke Called Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

It's going to be a cruel summer for Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Summer House's explosive season eight trailer is finally giving fans a first look at the exact moment he called off their engagement last year.

"I want you to be happy," Lindsay says in the Jan. 11 preview during a heated fight in their NYC apartment, to which Carl replies, "I'm not happy and I don't think you're happy. You need that in a relationship, you need to have the power over the other person."

He further shades his then-fiancée by telling her, "You're really gifted at playing victim."

This prompts the publicist to storm out of the room and declare, "Well, there's no more point to this conversation. You've made the decision clear."

Carl then breaks the fourth wall by telling a Bravo producer how he thinks their breakout will play out. "I thought she would react a little differently," he admits. "She's gonna spin this and then tell everybody she's blindsided. I'll be the bad guy, that's fine. But she's blind to the things that have gone on the last year."