New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Leaving Team After 24 Seasons

Bill Belichick is hanging up his Patriots hoodies.
The head coach for the New England Patriots is officially parting ways with the NFL team after 24 seasons together. His departure marks the official end of an era—one that saw an unprecedented six Super Bowl wins with quarterback Tom Brady, who left the team in 2020.
Amid speculation about his future with the Patriots, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft addressed the coaching change during a press conference on Jan. 11.
"Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways," Belichick told cameras. "For me, this is a day of gratitude and celebration. To start with Robert and his family, so much thanks for the opportunity to be head coach here for 24 years. We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football team here, and that exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations."
He continued, "I will always have those great memories, and will carry those with me the rest of my life."
And in addition to thanking his fellow coaches and all the staff who played a part in the team's success, the 71-year-old shared a special shoutout to his players.
"I've been very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that have ever played," he continued. "Some of the greatest players that have ever played for the Patriots. I've coached well over 1,000, and their ability to work, to train in the weight room, train their bodies, rehearse over and over again things we need to do right to be successful, I have so much respect for all the players."
He finished with a special shout to New England's fans, who have earned the reputation of being some of the most loyal in the NFL.
"The fans here are amazing," Belichick added. "So many memories of the fans, the sendoffs, the parades, the Sundays, the letters of support. It's with so many fond memories and thoughts that I think about the Patriots, and I'll always be a Patriot."
For his part, Kraft praised the fruitfulness of his and Belichick's partnership of almost a quarter century which—despite the team suffering a 4-13 record in 2023—saw the team attend ten Super Bowl championships and bring home six rings.
"I don't think in the NFL there's been any other partnership that's lasted longer and has been as productive as ours," the 82-year-old reflected. "The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this type of unprecedented success that we have had possible. Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England, and I believe will go in as a pro-football Hall of Famer on the first ballot."
He continued, "Why? Because he is the greatest coach of all time."