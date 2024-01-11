New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Leaving Team After 24 Seasons

Watch : Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving the Patriots

Bill Belichick is hanging up his Patriots hoodies.

The head coach for the New England Patriots is officially parting ways with the NFL team after 24 seasons together. His departure marks the official end of an era—one that saw an unprecedented six Super Bowl wins with quarterback Tom Brady, who left the team in 2020.

Amid speculation about his future with the Patriots, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft addressed the coaching change during a press conference on Jan. 11.

"Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways," Belichick told cameras. "For me, this is a day of gratitude and celebration. To start with Robert and his family, so much thanks for the opportunity to be head coach here for 24 years. We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football team here, and that exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations."

He continued, "I will always have those great memories, and will carry those with me the rest of my life."

And in addition to thanking his fellow coaches and all the staff who played a part in the team's success, the 71-year-old shared a special shoutout to his players.