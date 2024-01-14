Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Celebs such as Dua Lipa, Kaley Cuoco and host Chelsea Handler turned heads on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, airing live on the CW Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

By Corinne Heller Jan 14, 2024 11:01 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwards 2024
If the critics have their choice, this red carpet wins.

After all, at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, stars like Dua Lipa—sporting a strapless, red column dress with floral detailing, and Kaley Cuoco—wearing a strapless, black tea-length frock, wowed while walking the red carpet at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

Plus, returning host Chelsea Handler turned heads as she arrived wearing a canary yellow, square neck shift dress, paired with metallic strappy sandals. Meanwhile, Danielle Brooks walked the red carpet in a dusty rose, ruffled gown with a black bow in the front.

Hot off the heels of the 2024 Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards—which is often help predict the Oscars winners—honors the best in film and TV, like BarbieOppenheimerThe Crown and Succession. In fact, Barbie garnered the most nominations with a whopping 18, including Best Picture, but it'll have to beat out American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and Saltburn for the top trophy.

Of course, the films' stars like Margot Robbie, America FerreraRyan GoslingCillian Murphy, Emma StoneLeonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone all earned well-deserved recognition for their acting performances.

On the TV side, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Loki, The Morning Show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Succession and Winning Time are all up for Best Drama Series. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Poker Face, Reservation Dogs, Shrinking and What We Do In the Shadows will battle it out for Best Comedy Series.

One guarantee? Harrison Ford will take home the Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards.

But before the awards are handed out live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET, let's give a round of applause of the stars taking home best dressed below...

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Joe Keery

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Charles Melton

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Billie EIlish

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Keltie Knight

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ashley Madekwe

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lenny Kravitz

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jenny Slate

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Juno Temple

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Rebecca Romijn

