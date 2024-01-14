Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Chelsea Handler Talks Dysfunctional Family, New Tour & WILD Goop Gifts

If the critics have their choice, this red carpet wins.

After all, at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, stars like Dua Lipa—sporting a strapless, red column dress with floral detailing, and Kaley Cuoco—wearing a strapless, black tea-length frock, wowed while walking the red carpet at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

Plus, returning host Chelsea Handler turned heads as she arrived wearing a canary yellow, square neck shift dress, paired with metallic strappy sandals. Meanwhile, Danielle Brooks walked the red carpet in a dusty rose, ruffled gown with a black bow in the front.

Hot off the heels of the 2024 Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards—which is often help predict the Oscars winners—honors the best in film and TV, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Crown and Succession. In fact, Barbie garnered the most nominations with a whopping 18, including Best Picture, but it'll have to beat out American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and Saltburn for the top trophy.

Of course, the films' stars like Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone all earned well-deserved recognition for their acting performances.