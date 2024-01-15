Look Back at Chicago West's Cutest Pics

In honor of Chicago West's sixth birthday on Jan. 15, check out the cutest photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child.

Chi isn't so lil anymore.

The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids continue to grow up before our very eyes, as Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's third child Chicago West turned 6 on Jan. 15.

Chicago was born in 2018, joining older siblings North West, 10, and Saint West, 8. And when she was just 16 months old, Chicago became a big sister herself when the SKIMS founder and the rapper welcomed son Psalm West in May 2019.

While Chicago may not be as outgoing as her big sis—with North recently debuting her rep persona in feature on her dad's upcoming collaborative album Vultures—fans have gotten an inside look into Chicago's childhood, thanks to her family's social media. 

Kim has often shared glimpses of Chicago's fun playdates with her similarly aged cousins True Thompson (Khloe Kardashian's daughter), Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian's little girl) and Stormi Webster (Kylie Jenner's eldest), including their festive outing to see Mariah Carey's Christmas concert in December.

But similar to North, Chicago isn't afraid to make fun of her famous mom, even calling out Kim's cooking skills in a hilarious Mother's Day card. And don't forget the time she and True sported matching outfits with their moms' faces on them.

Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Christmas 2023: See Photos From Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and More

And while the SKIMS founder has yet to reveal how they plan to celebrate Chi's latest birthday, she allowed fans to keep up with the Hello Kitty-themed celebration she held in her daughter's honor last year.

So, let's celebrate Chi turning six by looking back at her cutest pics: 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Girls' Night Out 

All Chicago West wanted for Christmas was to attend Mariah Carey's holiday concert with her family and she did just that in November 2023.

Kim Kardashian brought Chicago and her oldest daughter North West to the pop star's Merry Christmas One And All! tour show at the Hollywood Bowl Nov. 17, and was accompanied by Khloe Kardashian, her daughter True Thompson and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian. Plusm Momager Kris Jenner also joined in on the girls' night out.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cheeky Cousins

Chi and True paid tribute to their mogul moms in an adorable and mischievous way in July 2023 when they sporting black T-shirts bearing collages of photos of Kim and Khloe.

The Good American founder captioned her Instagram post, "They think this t-shirt thing is funny."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Hi, Barbies!

The Kardashian fam proved life in plastic is fantastic when  they enjoyed a girls trip to the World of Barbie immersive experience last June. 

Kim and Khloe brought Chicago, True, Dream and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster along for the Barbie-themed outing, with all of the cousins wearing pink ensembles. 

TikTok

A Purrfect Party

To celebrate Chicago's fifth birthday last January, Kim held a Hello-Kitty themed party. 

The SKIMS founder shared video from the special occasion on TikTok, including signs of Hello Kitty wearing a necklace that said "Chi" on it, and pink balloons.

The celebration also featured a slime-making station, a table to decorate your own Hello Kitty ceramic, a face painting station and a slide leading into a pink ball pit.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Say Cheese

Chicago and Kim pulled some funny faces in this sweet post-Christmas selfie.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Sibling Selfie

Saint hilariously managed to photobomb his mom and sister's selfie.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Pool Day

The mother-daughter duo swam off the winter blues during a fun pool day in December 2022.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Sleepy Head

Chicago and brothers Saint and Psalm are a bunch of sleepy heads in Kim's hilarious Instagram pic.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Cousin Besties

According to Kim, Chicago and cousins True and Dream are "BFFAE best friends forever and ever."

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Big Sister

"Chi & Psalm," Kim captioned this sweet pic of her two youngest, complete with a pink heart emoji,

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sing It Loud

Chicago, 4, sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West, 3.

Instagram
Christmas Treats

Don't be fooled—Chicago had to work for this candy cane! Kim shared an adorable video of the three-year-old trying to convince her that she should be "allowed" to have the treat before the holidays.

Instagram
Girls' Day Out

Kim took Chicago to San Francisco's Asian Art Museum in Dec. 2021.

TikTok
TikTok Twins

ICYMI, North West is a TikTok star! Chicago made a cameo in one video as the sisters rapped along to Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady."

Instagram
Britney's Biggest Fan

Yes, that is a vintage Britney Spears t-shirt that Chicago's rocking!

Instagram
Getting Shady

Kisses from mom! The mother-daughter duo posed for this snapshot in Aug. 2021.

 

Instagram
Mother Stretch My Hands

Chicago took a lesson from her dad's songbook and asked mom Kim about the anatomy of a hand in an adorable video, shared Aug. 19. 

Instagram
Lesson Plan

Kim encouraged Chicago to think about why people have palms. "To squish things!" Chicago exclaimed. 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

The sweet tot had a cuddle session with Kim after she playfully squished Chicago's cheeks. 

Instagram
Cutest Clutch
"Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff," Kim captioned an adorable pic of Chicago carrying a clutch with heart emojis in June 2021.
Instagram
Fashion Forward

Chicago is wearing red cowboy boots and a studded denim jacket in a very chic pic alongside older brother Saint. "I am done," aunt Khloe commented with heart-eye emojis in May 2021.

Instagram
I Scream, You Scream

Saint and Chicago are too cute with matching shouts in a sweet May 2021 pic.

Instagram
Brother-Sister Time

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim captioned an adorable sibling snapshot in May 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Chicago gives a model pout while Kim looks radiant in a sun-filled pic from Psalm's 2nd birthday party in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Matching With Mom

Chicago twins with mom Kim on Spring Break 2021.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kim's Twin Forever

Kim captioned this photo series, "My twin forever"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Cuddles With Chicago

Chicago beams as mom Kim scoops her up into a big hug.

Instagram
Matching Again

Alongside this photo, Kim wrote, "3 out of 4."

Instagram
Playing Around

A perfect afternoon for Chicago? Spending time outside with her L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, of course! 

Instagram
Fashion Show

Some wear bathing suits near the sand. For Chicago, she would prefer a dress from one of her favorite Disney Princesses. 

