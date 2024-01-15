Look Back at Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Watch : Chicago West Hilariously CALLS OUT Kim Kardashian's Cooking

Chi isn't so lil anymore.

The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids continue to grow up before our very eyes, as Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's third child Chicago West turned 6 on Jan. 15.

Chicago was born in 2018, joining older siblings North West, 10, and Saint West, 8. And when she was just 16 months old, Chicago became a big sister herself when the SKIMS founder and the rapper welcomed son Psalm West in May 2019.

While Chicago may not be as outgoing as her big sis—with North recently debuting her rep persona in feature on her dad's upcoming collaborative album Vultures—fans have gotten an inside look into Chicago's childhood, thanks to her family's social media.

Kim has often shared glimpses of Chicago's fun playdates with her similarly aged cousins True Thompson (Khloe Kardashian's daughter), Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian's little girl) and Stormi Webster (Kylie Jenner's eldest), including their festive outing to see Mariah Carey's Christmas concert in December.

But similar to North, Chicago isn't afraid to make fun of her famous mom, even calling out Kim's cooking skills in a hilarious Mother's Day card. And don't forget the time she and True sported matching outfits with their moms' faces on them.