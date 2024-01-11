Lululemon Just Dropped These Shiny & Jewel-Toned Items to We Made Too Much, Starting at $24

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Refresh your wardrobe and jump start your new year with some new gear. Maybe you're wearing it while you're working out, maybe you're wearing it while sipping a cup of tea on the couch, maybe you're wearing it while walking your dog – it doesn't matter. What does matter is how good it will make you feel. And that's what makes lululemon such a great pick. The clothes feel so good, the fabric feels so high quality, and you'll feel like, "nice choice, me." And now is the great time to get over to lululemon's We Made Too Much section. They just dropped some shiny and jewel-toned items that you must check out.
There's a comfy and cozy half-zip fleece pullover in storm teal (with pockets), that one reviewer called one of the best sweaters from lululemon – and it's $49 off the original price. You'll find a quilted velour belt bag in wine berry that's $29 off the original price and features chic gold accents. Plus, there's a shiny pair of leggings that are breathable and sweat-wicking for just $49. And there's tanks, bras, cropped tops, and more.
So start scrolling and start adding these must-haves to your cart. They're the perfect addition for winter and the perfect add to your fit. But remember, they won't stick around forever, so get clicking.
Thick Fleece Half Zip
There's nothing like slipping into a warm and cozy lululemon fleece. This half-zip has pockets, an oversized fit that goes over your bum, and comes in gorgeous storm teal and white opal sizes.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25
Bring some sparkle and shine to your leggings with these Wunder tights. They're sweat-wicking, stretchy, and the shimmer is described by a reviewer as, "almost like a faux leather look but better. I love working out in these and or wearing around the house. They are perfect for any occasion."
Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0
Another sparkly choice, this racerback tank has a minimal seam design that's meant to prevent chafing. It has a slim fit, so it won't ride up while you're working out, and it also comes in a ton of other non-glittery options.
It's Rulu Run Fleece High-Rise Jogger
Designed for running (or lounging), these joggers are sweat-wicking and quick-drying for when you're on the move. They have a high-rise cut and a full-length that hits at the ankles, and reviewers love how light and colorful they are.
Everywhere Belt Bag
This quilted belt bag features a wine berry hue with gold accents and it's a must-have for this season. It's made of a plush velour fabric that's so soft and has plenty of room for your keys, wallet, or phone.
Wunder Train Strappy Tank Top
With built-in support for B/C cups, this tank top can be worn without a bra. It contours to your body for just the right fit and features a cropped cut right above the waist. Ideal for the yoga studio or the street, layered or on its own.
Ebb to Street Cropped Racerback Tank Top
Sweat-wicking, stretchy, and with minimal seams to reduce chafing, this cropped racerback even has built-in support for B/C cups. This reviewer reported, "I've been living in this top since I opened the package! So far it's taken me through a workout and coffee with friends! It's great for training as well as with high waisted jeans. This is a must."
Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie
Lululemon's Scuba hoodies are the best (IYKYK). They're breathable, oh so soft, and you may not want to take it off. You can also get it for $29 off the original price.
Love Tank Top
Your casual everyday tank top has just arrived. The Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy, and breathable, and comes in a ton of colors. One user commented, "You can never have too many of these tops."
lululemon Align Halter Bodysuit 25
When you wear this buttery soft bodysuit, you may feel like you're not wearing anything at all. There's built-in support for A/B cups and a chic halter top that elevates the look. You might just want to wear it every day.
Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
Very on-trend and very soft, this oversized, cropped sweatshirt is a perfect addition to your 2024. Reviewers report that it fits nicely (not too cropped) and one shopper wrote, "If I could buy these 100x i would!"
lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 21
Snag these $88 leggings for just $49, now. They're soft, flexible, and hug every curve as you move. Plus, there's a hidden waist band pocket and it comes in a ton of colors and three lengths.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
Get a seamless silhouette with this soft and stretchy crop top. It's cut right above the waist, so it looks great with any high-rise leggings or jeans, and fits like a buttery glove.
Merino Wool-Blend Base Layer Tight 28
This merino wool base layer is made for hiking, but you can wear them anywhere it's going to be cold (or even under a pair of jeans). Merino wool is naturally sweat-wicking and thermo-regulating, which is great for the outdoors, and these tights are soft and stretchy, too.
Scuba High-Rise Jogger Full Length
If you're looking for a pair of warm joggers, that are also breathable and lightweight, look no further than these Scuba joggers. They have a high-rise cut, a full-length, and one fan glowed, "These are the most comfortable joggers I have ever put on."
It's Rulu Classic-Fit Crew Fleece
Available in storm teal, rhino grey, or black, this long-sleeve crew is perfect for cold-weather running (or just running errands). It's warm, fleece, and features a kangaroo pocket with a hidden card sleeve, thumbholes, and a tech that inhibits odor-causing bacteria.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28
Sparkle on the mat and off with these shiny, soft leggings. In fact, one reviewer raved, "Amazing look, feel and comfort, best tights ever made by lulu as far as I'm concerned. My butt looks amazing in these."
