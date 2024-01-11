Jonathan Owens Doubles Down on Having “No Clue” Who Simone Biles Was When They Met

Watch : Jonathan Owens Continues to Claim He Had “No Clue” Who Simone Biles Was

Jonathan Owens isn't going to pivot.

The Green Bay Packers safety sparked controversy last month for claiming he was the "catch" in his marriage with Simone Biles—but he's not changing his tune after the pushback. In fact, the 28-year-old insists that he had no idea who the four-time Olympic gold medal holder was when they first matched on the invite-only dating app Raya in 2020.

"A lot of people don't believe me when I say I had no clue," Owens told Vanity Fair in an article published on Jan. 10. "She doesn't like to admit it, but she messaged me first."

Owens—who tied the knot with Biles in April—said he didn't connect the dots until the pair exchanged social media handles, adding: "I was like, man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good."

The NFL player first raised eyebrows in December when he shared his lack of knowledge for the most decorated gymnast in history, claiming he previously didn't pay "attention" to the sport. And although Owens was "afraid to commit" during the early days of their relationship, that changed after "we hung out, and we hit it off instantly."