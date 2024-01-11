Manifest Everything You Want for 2024 With These Tips From Camille Kostek

We interviewed Camille Kostek because we think you'll like her picks. Camille is a paid spokesperson for Optimum Nutrition. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The start of a new year can be overwhelming, especially when goal setting is top of mind. Camille Kostek explains, "We have access to so many options with diets and workouts. It can be a lot. There are different things out there and what works for someone may not be the fit for you and that's OK." The Sports Illustrated model emphasizes, "I just want to set attainable goals and I like sharing that with people who may be looking for a little bit of inspiration."

"When I was setting goals last year, I wanted to do something that I knew I wouldn't give up on and it was doing things that actually give me joy. I've never been a cold turkey kind of person, but that's totally fine for anyone who is. For me, I'm all about the baby steps. If you let yourself down, pick yourself up, and keep going. I say to start with the little things like breathing deep," Camille shares.

This mindset aligns with Camille's Optimum Nutrition partnership. She says, "I've never been someone who counts calories. I've been a very intuitive eater for years and I noticed the difference when I was not meeting my protein goals. For me, I'm so happy to be working with Optimum Nutrition. You can imagine being with Rob [Gronkowski] and working out with him that protein is a big thing in this house. He's always on me about meeting my protein goals."

In exclusive E! interview, Camille discusses how she and Gronk keep each other motivated, attainable fitness goals, self-care hacks, her Optimum Nutrition partnership, and how you can have the mindset to achieve "anything you want in life."