Manifest Everything You Want for 2024 With These Tips From Camille Kostek

We interviewed Camille Kostek because we think you'll like her picks. Camille is a paid spokesperson for Optimum Nutrition. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The start of a new year can be overwhelming, especially when goal setting is top of mind. Camille Kostek explains, "We have access to so many options with diets and workouts. It can be a lot. There are different things out there and what works for someone may not be the fit for you and that's OK." The Sports Illustrated model emphasizes, "I just want to set attainable goals and I like sharing that with people who may be looking for a little bit of inspiration."
"When I was setting goals last year, I wanted to do something that I knew I wouldn't give up on and it was doing things that actually give me joy. I've never been a cold turkey kind of person, but that's totally fine for anyone who is. For me, I'm all about the baby steps. If you let yourself down, pick yourself up, and keep going. I say to start with the little things like breathing deep," Camille shares.
This mindset aligns with Camille's Optimum Nutrition partnership. She says, "I've never been someone who counts calories. I've been a very intuitive eater for years and I noticed the difference when I was not meeting my protein goals. For me, I'm so happy to be working with Optimum Nutrition. You can imagine being with Rob [Gronkowski] and working out with him that protein is a big thing in this house. He's always on me about meeting my protein goals."
In exclusive E! interview, Camille discusses how she and Gronk keep each other motivated, attainable fitness goals, self-care hacks, her Optimum Nutrition partnership, and how you can have the mindset to achieve "anything you want in life."
E!: What are some of your goals going into 2024?
CK: I think that as we get older, we start to think more about setting the tone with goals that are attainable. Last year, my goal was to do things that bring me joy and say no to the things that don't. I realized saying yes to things that bring me joy wasn't just something I wanted to do in 2023. It's something I want to continue with in 2024 and continue for the rest of my life.
It has allowed me to be in an energetically better space. Doing things that bring me joy make me happy and can make other people happy. Prioritizing the things that give me joy has freed up a lot of space in my mind and even in my body. I have more energy to work out, take deep breaths, and get up and dance. I'm going to sleep earlier and I'm on top of my schedule instead of rushing to fit in working out.
E!: What are some of the ways that you and Rob motivate each other to reach your goals?
CK: Rob is a big kid at heart. It's just ultimately about having fun. We never want to totally grow up. We're just forever big kids. So, when it comes to working out in the gym, we find ourselves doing sets and dancing in between. If I'm tapped out and I feel like I'm done, he'll tell me "You got this. You've got another round in you. You can do it."
E!: What makes Optimum Nutrition's Whey Protein your-go to?
CK: There are so many choices out there. For the girl on the go, we don't have a lot of time to get the berries, take the blender out, and whatever else. So, if you're busy, this is delicious with just water. Shake it up and your good to go. I notice the difference when I get my protein in. It makes a big difference with my recovery.
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Vanilla Ice Cream
"I love the Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Gold Standard Protein in the flavor Vanilla Ice Cream. It's so yummy. It's the easiest way for me to meet my protein goals in a way that's sustainable to continue. I'm a post-workout protein shake girl. It just supports my workouts and my workout recovery."
E!: Setting goals can be intimidating. What are some ways to make our 2024 aspirations more attainable?
CK: If you're looking for motivation, I would say to grab a friend, a partner, maybe even someone you don't know yet. You can find someone on social media. Just find someone else who wants to get some more sunshine or take some deep breaths. You can hold each other accountable. I'm all for a hot girl walk with your BFF. Just socializing and walking together can be really good for a lot of things, mentally and physically.
Holyluck Drawstring Backpack
"Sometimes, workouts don't have to be throwing weights around. It can be simple things like taking my dog for a walk. I love taking my phone on a walk and just throwing it in a drawstring backpack so I'm hands-free and almost disconnected. I like the satisfaction of meeting my daily goals for steps or additional goals I am setting for myself."
This drawstring backpack comes in 41 colors and patterns. It has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Do you have a go-to workout song that keeps you motivated?
CK: I'm a big Whitney Houston, so I would say "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." I think that's a good song to throw some punches or do some band workouts. Being a dancer, I need to work out to a beat. I'm also a big fan of Kygo, so Kygo playlists are great for me to work out or dance. Hours of a Kygo playlist is my happy place.
Sony ZX Series Stereo Headphones
"I'm an old school, wired headphones girl. I like the noise-cancelling. They feel like soft pillows on my ears. I bought them in an airport, actually Rob directed me to them. They're really soft, noise-canceling, and we're big music people. I need music to feel my workouts. I also need music for a flight or even to sleep."
These headphones have 77,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they are available in black, white, and pink.
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag, Set of 5
"When I did my first ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in 2017, I remember being like 'I don't have my gym. I don't have my routine.' I didn't even know if the resort we were shooting at would have a gym, so ever since then I throw workout bands in my bag. They're always in my backpack. You can use them anywhere. You can even use them on a plane. Well, maybe not if you don't know the person next to you. You can just wrap them on your wrist and pull them back and forth or an overhead stretch. There's a lot you can do."
This bundle has 5 bands with different levels of resistance. There are 3 colorways to choose from. Shoppers love these bands and they have 87,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
"The dry shampoo from Drybar is the GOAT to me. It's really good and it works. It functions like a texturizing spray in my hair too and helps my hair hold curls really well. You can even spray it throughout the day for a little more volume and texture and it doesn't get sticky."
Camille's pick has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 93.2K+ Sephora Loves. Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin recommended this dry shampoo too.
Dyson Airwrap
"Doing my hair is not my best thing. I can't do a lot myself even though you probably assume I would considering the amount of times I've had my hair and makeup done in this industry. I do like the Dyson. It's really easy to use and it isn't hard for me. I love that big round brush attachment. I just twist my hair quickly."
The Dyson Airwrap bundle comes with a smoothing dryer, 2 long barrel attachments, soft smoothing brush attachment, firm smoothing brush attachment, and a round volumizing brush attachment. Camille's pick has 203.8K+ Sephora Loves. This TikTok-loved styling tool was also recommended by Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald and Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin.
E!: What are some of your attainable fitness goals for 2024?
CK: Another one of my New Year's resolutions is getting in the sunshine more. Just taking a walk every day for 30 minutes can really go a long way for the mind and body. I'm a big cheerleader for those who want to take it slow because it can help so much in the long term.
Supergoop! CC Screen
"I've been using Supergoop a lot lately. My friends love it too. Sunscreen is very essential. I also believe that less is more when it comes to products, so I love a tinted SPF too. You get that glow, a little tint, and the sun protection."
This tinted sunscreen comes in 9 colors. It has 46.3K+ Sephora Loves and 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip And Cheek Glow
"Charlotte Tilbury products make me look sunkissed like I have fresh, flawless skin on the days when I actually don't. When I'm not on camera, I like makeup to be as minimal as possible."
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
"I put this on my cheeks and lips. It's super quick and easy to use. It's a little baby stick and I've been using a pink lately."
Camille's pick is available in 11 versatile shades. This do-it-all stick has 359K+ Sephora Loves and 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: What are some ways that you find balance and take care of yourself with such a busy schedule?
CK: I'm happy to find balance and realize that rest is just as important as working hard. So many people are stressed being so go, go, go. Rest, recovery, and meditating are important. We're actually putting in a meditation room, so this is something that's very important to me.
SKIMS Boyfriend T-Shirt and SKIMS Boyfriend Loose Pant
"I've been such a big fan of SKIMS lately. The fabric feels like butter. I'm also very into baby pink lately. I think it has to do with Barbie coming out. I always kind of avoided that since I have blonde hair, but lately, I like the baby pink. I have a SKIMS set and it's just a loose t-shirt and long pants and I'm just living in that set, so soft. I'm so into it."
Both pieces are available in 5 colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
Victoria's Secret Thermal Long Pajama Set
"I also love Victoria's Secret thermal pajamas. I wore them as my Christmas pajamas. I wear them throughout the winter around the house too."
These pajamas are available in regular, petite, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. There are 9 colorways to choose from.
Casaluna Oversized Solid Bed Throw
"This is a good one. It's so comforting and soft."
This blanket comes in 3 colorways.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Microstripe Blanket
"I'm a huge Barefoot Dreams blankie advocate I too. If you don't have one or if you're looking for a gift to give somebody, Barefoot Dreams blankets go a very long way. I actually got one for Rob's mom. She's someone who I don't always know what to get her for Mother's Day, Christmas, and birthdays, and she loves this gift. She constantly reminds me that she's using it and loves it."
Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women's Socks
"These are a gift I got for myself. They're the best. Next time, I will give those to Mama G. Mama G, don't read this."
These socks have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have also been recommended by The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk, and Nicky Hilton.
EuroSpa Aromatics Pure Eucalyptus Oil ShowerMist
"One of my girlfriends came over and when she walked into the bathroom she goes 'it's like a spa in here.' I do not take a shower or bath without spraying the shower with a 100% eucalyptus spray. It's just classic. So good. A little goes a long way."
This spray has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ice Shaker 26 Oz Shaker Bottle
"There's a shaker called Ice Shaker, actually. It keeps ice cold for up to 30 hours. It's really great for a protein shake too. You know how sometimes you can leave a protein shake in a bottle a little too long and it just gets stuck all around the sides and you can't really drink it? That doesn't happen with this. This is really good. It also fits in the cup holder of a car easily. I've been a big fan of this for a long time."
Camille's pick comes in 3 sizes and 24 colors.
Reebok Workout Ready Sports Bra
"I have some sports bras that I wear religiously that have become my everyday bra. With a sports bra, when I find one I like, I get it in every color. I'm a big fan of Reebok sports bras."
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra
"I love Beyond Yoga sports bras. The material feels like butter and I don't like the ones that are really high cut so I can wear them more. It's just good support and it looks good underneath what you're wearing."
E!: You've been very vocal about your goals. Is part of that openness rooted in manifestation?
CK: Yes. I'm very big on sharing. Share what you're passionate about with your friends and family. Dream big. If you don't want to share because you feel like it's obtainable that's when i think you need to reset your thoughts and keep that goal. You don't want to set a limiting fear with yourself. The sooner you understand that you are capable of having anything that you want, the sooner you let go of any fears that may be holding you back.
I wake up every day and say "everything works in my favor." When I'm late to the airport, a flight is delayed. When I'm stuck in traffic before a photoshoot, the makeup artist needed the extra time to prep. I say "everything works in my favor" and I believe it.
The Secret by Rhonda Byrne
"I remember going through a breakup in high school, a first, hurtful heartbreak. I have an auntie Camille, who I'm named after. She lives in the Virgin Islands. She told me I was going to be OK and I visited her and she showed me The Secret. It's a book, but it was also a DVD then."
"She showed me this and I don't even think she expected it to deeply resonate with me the way that it did. It showed me that you have the capability to tap in and manifest anything you want in life. It came at the right time. I was 17 and from that moment forward, I never forget that we have the ability to manipulate energy in our favor. I know some people don't believe that, but give it a chance."
"For those who are skeptical, I say you can't be skeptical because you need to believe in yourself to achieve what you want. Stop limiting yourself. The sooner you stop limiting yourself and you let go of fears and limiting beliefs, you'll see that so much good will happen with your job, health, and relationships—even your relationship with yourself."
Paperage Lined Journal Notebook
"Manifesting has been such a huge part of my life. I know a lot of people journal or are interesting in journaling and I say to be specific. The more specific the better. I remember specifically manifesting a job on camera. I didn't just manifest the job. I wrote about how I wanted my relationships to be with everyone on the set and the reaction I hoped to spark from the viewers at home. I wrote about every little detail and I experienced all of it, so I'm a big believer."
This journal is a popular pick with 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 21 colors.
Watch Camille and Rob's Optimum Nutrition campaign video below.
Still shopping with wellness in mind? These $3 accessories will make your Stanley Tumbler even better.