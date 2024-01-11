1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Becomes Concerned About Husband Caleb Willingham After Date Night

Watch : '1000-LB Sisters' Sneak Peek: Tammy Shares Concerns Over Caleb’s Unhealthy Choices

This wasn't what Tammy Slaton had in mind for date night.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Jan. 16 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the TLC star expressed her concern over the dinner her now late-husband Caleb Willingham had ordered.

For their evening together, Caleb had picked up some mozzarella sticks, mushrooms and chicken wings. However, Tammy noted this wasn't what she was expecting amid their focus on their weight-loss journeys.

"Everything he got was fried," she said in a confessional. "So, I'm a little perturbed with Caleb right now. Like, we literally just had a talk about junk."

And Caleb—who was at a facility for treatment—seemed surprised that Tammy didn't want to eat anything he brought.

"Being not only in this facility but in this small town, you're stuck with so many options," he said in his own confessional. "And when Tammy was here, occasionally she did have fried food or eat out and things like that. So, I picked what I knew used to be her favorites. And she does still enjoy from time to time—or so I thought."