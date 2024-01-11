1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Becomes Concerned About Husband Caleb Willingham After Date Night

This wasn't what Tammy Slaton had in mind for date night.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Jan. 16 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the TLC star expressed her concern over the dinner her now late-husband Caleb Willingham had ordered.
For their evening together, Caleb had picked up some mozzarella sticks, mushrooms and chicken wings. However, Tammy noted this wasn't what she was expecting amid their focus on their weight-loss journeys.
"Everything he got was fried," she said in a confessional. "So, I'm a little perturbed with Caleb right now. Like, we literally just had a talk about junk."
And Caleb—who was at a facility for treatment—seemed surprised that Tammy didn't want to eat anything he brought.
"Being not only in this facility but in this small town, you're stuck with so many options," he said in his own confessional. "And when Tammy was here, occasionally she did have fried food or eat out and things like that. So, I picked what I knew used to be her favorites. And she does still enjoy from time to time—or so I thought."
Earlier this season, fans saw Tammy—who had completed a 14-month stay at weight-loss rehab—share her worries after Caleb didn't reach his target weight of 500 pounds and was then unable to have surgery and get his trach removed.
"It bothers me that he's backsliding," she admitted on the Dec. 26 episode. "But Caleb's very sensitive, so I feel like I can't say anything. It's just, I feel like I have to be strong for him."
And the 37-year-old acknowledged it had been a difficult time.
"I am worried about Caleb," she added. "I think he'll let the depression set in before he hits rock bottom again and gets determined to come home. I feel guilty, sad. I'm numb. Like, I don't know how to feel—overwhelmed, stressed out, just everything."
In July 2023, Tammy announced that Caleb passed away at age 40. A cause of death was not revealed.
"Rip sweet angel," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."
Tammy has documented her own journey, talking about her weight-loss surgery and posting photos on social media.
