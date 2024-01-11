Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive $1 Million Settlement After Suing for Misconduct in Tax Fraud Case

Watch : Todd Chrisley Details Life in "Filthy" Prison with "Dated" Food

Julie and Todd Chrisley's legal journey continues.

According to a release shared with E! News by a rep for the family, the couple—who are currently serving years-long prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion—have received a $1 million settlement from the state of Georgia after suing former special investigator Joshua Waites for misconduct in his handling of their investigation.

"We have been saying for months that the criminal case against the Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems," read a statement to E! News from the family's lawyer, Alex Little. "This settlement is an encouraging sign. It's nearly unprecedented for one arm of the government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail."

The Chrisleys filed the lawsuit against Waites, who was the former Director of Special Investigations for the Georgia Department of Revenue, shortly after they were indicted for fraud and tax charges, alleging that Waites committed misconduct in his investigation into the couple.

E! News has reached out to Waites and the Georgia Department of Revenue for comment but has not heard back.

Back in Sept. 2021, Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a report that found the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) misused funds seized in asset forfeiture related to the Chrisleys' case.