Chris Pratt Shares Special Photo of All 3 Kids Together

Chris Pratt posted a photo of his kids Jack, 11, Lyla, 3 and Eloise, 19 months, sitting at the breakfast table together.

Mamma mia! This family can eat.

Chris Pratt shared a sweet look at all three of his kids enjoying breakfast together, posting an Instagram Story on Jan. 10 of the kids snacking on cereal and fruit at the table.

The Jurassic World star's son Jack, 11—who he shares with Anna Faris—was pictured in a red tee sitting next to Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, both of whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The sisters wore blue and pink dresses while keeping their blonde hair in ponytails for the family meal.

"Breakfast is served!" the Super Mario Bros. actor caption the snapshot. And apparently it was quite the feast, as he added, "I'll be fasting til noon."

And breakfast with the fam isn't the only ritual Chris is embracing in the new year: He's also on day 10 of a new workout routine. The 44-year-old shared an Instagram video of himself at the gym at 6 a.m., noting, "When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I'm up again today before the kids." 

And Chris has his wife to thank for the encouragement. 

"I didn't credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today," he explained. "She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘Get up.'"

"So, credit to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else," he continued. "Credit to all those someone elses and to those of you who don't have someone poking you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone—maybe I can give it to you right now."

His tip for those with similar New Year's resolutions? "Get up, go get that workout. Feel good. Drink some water."

Keep reading for a closer look at Chris and Katherine's marriage.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris & Eloise

Katherine posted this pic of her husband with their youngest daughter on Father's Day 2022.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Fun at the Beach

Katherine posted this pic of her husband with their eldest daughter on Father's Day 2022.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Welcome, Eloise

Chris and Katherine welcome their second child, daughter Eloise, on May 21, 22. Three weeks later, Katherine posts the first photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Baby Feet

Katherine shows off her daughter's outfit.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Girl Dad

Katherine shares this photo of her husband in June 2021.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Mother-Daughter Date

Katherine and Lyla meet a friend.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Happy Couple

Katherine shares this photo on May 2021.

Instagram
Cooking in Quarantine

The Marvel star adorably crashes the author's baking video.

BACKGRID
Here Comes the Bride

Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees. 

Katherine and Chris wed in June 2019 in California.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Wedding Bells

On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Instagram
Instagram Official

"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

MEGA
Shopping Together

The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
All Smiles

Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Baby News

In April 2020, E! News learns that the couple is expecting their first child together. Four months later, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms she has welcomed a baby. They welcome baby Lyla Maria in August 2020.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
A Day Out With Lyla

Katherine is all smiles as she takes Lyla on a walk.

Instagram
So Happy

Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.

Instagram
Getting Close With the Pratts

Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Chris' family and friends welcomed Katherine with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.

 

SplashNews.com
Meeting the Family

Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple! 

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Summer Loving

In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship. 

