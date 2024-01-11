Chris Pratt Shares Special Photo of All 3 Kids Together

Watch : Chris Pratt Sparks Debate With Mother's Day Post

Mamma mia! This family can eat.

Chris Pratt shared a sweet look at all three of his kids enjoying breakfast together, posting an Instagram Story on Jan. 10 of the kids snacking on cereal and fruit at the table.

The Jurassic World star's son Jack, 11—who he shares with Anna Faris—was pictured in a red tee sitting next to Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, both of whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The sisters wore blue and pink dresses while keeping their blonde hair in ponytails for the family meal.

"Breakfast is served!" the Super Mario Bros. actor caption the snapshot. And apparently it was quite the feast, as he added, "I'll be fasting til noon."

And breakfast with the fam isn't the only ritual Chris is embracing in the new year: He's also on day 10 of a new workout routine. The 44-year-old shared an Instagram video of himself at the gym at 6 a.m., noting, "When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I'm up again today before the kids."