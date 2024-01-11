Chris Pratt Shares Special Photo of All 3 Kids Together

Mamma mia! This family can eat.
Chris Pratt shared a sweet look at all three of his kids enjoying breakfast together, posting an Instagram Story on Jan. 10 of the kids snacking on cereal and fruit at the table.
The Jurassic World star's son Jack, 11—who he shares with Anna Faris—was pictured in a red tee sitting next to Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, both of whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The sisters wore blue and pink dresses while keeping their blonde hair in ponytails for the family meal.
"Breakfast is served!" the Super Mario Bros. actor caption the snapshot. And apparently it was quite the feast, as he added, "I'll be fasting til noon."
And breakfast with the fam isn't the only ritual Chris is embracing in the new year: He's also on day 10 of a new workout routine. The 44-year-old shared an Instagram video of himself at the gym at 6 a.m., noting, "When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I'm up again today before the kids."
And Chris has his wife to thank for the encouragement.
"I didn't credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today," he explained. "She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘Get up.'"
"So, credit to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else," he continued. "Credit to all those someone elses and to those of you who don't have someone poking you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone—maybe I can give it to you right now."
His tip for those with similar New Year's resolutions? "Get up, go get that workout. Feel good. Drink some water."
Keep reading for a closer look at Chris and Katherine's marriage.