Jessica Biel Proves Son Is Taking After Dad Justin Timberlake's Musical Interest in Rare Photo

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's musical family is loving the Muppets these days. See their son dress as Animal the drummer in a precious photo.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are passing on a love of music to their kids.

The Sinner actress—who shares son Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with the *NSYNC alum—gave a rare look into their family life on Jan. 10, posting a photo of their son dressed as Animal from The Muppet Show.

Wearing pajamas with a wintery fox and deer print, the little one also rocked a crocheted mask that covered his face, channeling the red puppet performed by Frank Oz. In The Muppets, Animal is the drummer of the Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, proving Jessica and Justin's son has already inherited an interest in music.

"More of this in 2024," Jessica captioned the Instagram carousel, which also included photos of herself in a knit beanie, two tarot cards, a glowing sunset and the moon calendar.

While they're clearly ready for the new year, the couple made sure to end 2023 on a sweet note. Back in December, they enjoyed a date night out in Las Vegas for the opening of the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau resort and casino. 

Jessica and Justin matched in white ensembles, with the Candy actress captioning the moment, "On our suit and tie s--t."

But the pair know that home is where it's at—and that their boys are their "greatest gifts," as Justin shared on social media last year in honor of Father's Day.

"Major love to all the Daddy's out there today!" Jessica wrote on Instagram to celebrate him at the time. "And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say."

We're not trolling, keep reading to see more magical moments in the Timberlake-Biel family.

Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

