Jessica Biel Proves Son Is Taking After Dad Justin Timberlake's Musical Interest in Rare Photo

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are passing on a love of music to their kids.
The Sinner actress—who shares son Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with the *NSYNC alum—gave a rare look into their family life on Jan. 10, posting a photo of their son dressed as Animal from The Muppet Show.
Wearing pajamas with a wintery fox and deer print, the little one also rocked a crocheted mask that covered his face, channeling the red puppet performed by Frank Oz. In The Muppets, Animal is the drummer of the Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, proving Jessica and Justin's son has already inherited an interest in music.
"More of this in 2024," Jessica captioned the Instagram carousel, which also included photos of herself in a knit beanie, two tarot cards, a glowing sunset and the moon calendar.
While they're clearly ready for the new year, the couple made sure to end 2023 on a sweet note. Back in December, they enjoyed a date night out in Las Vegas for the opening of the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau resort and casino.
Jessica and Justin matched in white ensembles, with the Candy actress captioning the moment, "On our suit and tie s--t."
But the pair know that home is where it's at—and that their boys are their "greatest gifts," as Justin shared on social media last year in honor of Father's Day.
"Major love to all the Daddy's out there today!" Jessica wrote on Instagram to celebrate him at the time. "And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say."
