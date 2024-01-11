Jessica Biel Proves Son Is Taking After Dad Justin Timberlake's Musical Interest in Rare Photo

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Date Night With SZA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are passing on a love of music to their kids.

The Sinner actress—who shares son Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with the *NSYNC alum—gave a rare look into their family life on Jan. 10, posting a photo of their son dressed as Animal from The Muppet Show.

Wearing pajamas with a wintery fox and deer print, the little one also rocked a crocheted mask that covered his face, channeling the red puppet performed by Frank Oz. In The Muppets, Animal is the drummer of the Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, proving Jessica and Justin's son has already inherited an interest in music.

"More of this in 2024," Jessica captioned the Instagram carousel, which also included photos of herself in a knit beanie, two tarot cards, a glowing sunset and the moon calendar.

While they're clearly ready for the new year, the couple made sure to end 2023 on a sweet note. Back in December, they enjoyed a date night out in Las Vegas for the opening of the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau resort and casino.