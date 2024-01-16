Pregnant Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Emmys

When it came to the 2023 Emmys red carpet, celebrities made sure to put on a show.

After the ceremony was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes, it's clear Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars wanted to dress in their finest attire.

In fact, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees hit the red carpet at the Peacock Theater Jan. 15 in Los Angeles with fierce and fashionable looks. (See all of the star arrivals here.)

Case in point? Selena Gomez wowed in a plum-colored strapless dress from Oscar de la Renta that featured all-over sequins and intricate embroidery shaped like leaves. She paired her fierce look with an equally bold makeup look, wearing purple lipstick and dramatic false lashes.

Suki Waterhouse, who is expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson, took maternity style to a new level, wearing a fire-engine red dress from Valentino that featured extreme side cutouts that showcased her side boobs and growing bump.