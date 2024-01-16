Pregnant Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Emmys

The 2023 Emmys red carpet was full of fierce and fashionable looks, where celebrities pushed the boundaries with their fashion at the Jan. 15 event.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 16, 2024 1:25 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetEmmysBest DressedCelebritiesE! Insider

When it came to the 2023 Emmys red carpet, celebrities made sure to put on a show.

After the ceremony was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes, it's clear Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars wanted to dress in their finest attire.

In fact, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees hit the red carpet at the Peacock Theater Jan. 15 in Los Angeles with fierce and fashionable looks. (See all of the star arrivals here.)

Case in point? Selena Gomez wowed in a plum-colored strapless dress from Oscar de la Renta that featured all-over sequins and intricate embroidery shaped like leaves. She paired her fierce look with an equally bold makeup look, wearing purple lipstick and dramatic false lashes. 

Suki Waterhouse, who is expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson, took maternity style to a new level, wearing a fire-engine red dress from Valentino that featured extreme side cutouts that showcased her side boobs and growing bump.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

"I was really excited about this look," Suki told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox. "I tried it on a couple months ago but...the fitting was just me holding it to my body. So, they had to really take it apart and had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump."

She added, "But it does and I'm really happy that it worked."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Issa Rae, and Jenna Ortega were a few other A-listers who pushed the fashion limits. But don't just take our word for it.

Keep scrolling to see which stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2023 Emmys red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

In Valentino.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

In custom Marchesa, Nina shoes and Marchesa jewelry.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Christian Siriano and De Beers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

In Marni and Cartier jewelry.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Snook

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega

In Christian Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Camila Morrone

In Atelier Versace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Chanel.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sam Richardson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

In Versace and Rainbow K and Susanne Kalan jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alfie Fuller

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

In Marchesa.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bobby Berk

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Claire Danes

In vintage Balmain.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior Haute Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

In custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Niecy Nash

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Quinta Brunson

In Christian Dior and De Beers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tyler James Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Liv Hewson

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Joy Sunday

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Nélisse

Don't miss E!'s Live From E! Emmys red carpet coverage Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET followed by the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.