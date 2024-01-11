Why Travis Kelce Feels “Pressure” Over Valentine’s Day Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce needs a few pointers on making sparks fly this Valentine's Day.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted that he's feeling the heat "when it comes to finding the perfect game-winning gift" for the romantic holiday during an ad for Etsy on the Jan. 10 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.
"Whether you're feeling the Valentine's Day pressure like Jason and I," noted Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift, "or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch."
Jason is also the hunt for a handmade gift for his wife Kylie Kelce, who he married in 2018.
"With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie," the Philadelphia Eagles player shared. "That's kind of a lie—I usually do it last second, just like every other man out here on the planet."
In fact, Jason confessed that he usually gives Kylie the same chocolates and flowers every year.
But Travis isn't against the classic choice, noting, "Oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!"
And even if Kylie almost didn't notice all the roses, Jason has already given her the greatest gift with their three kids Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.
"The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms," Kylie previously told ABC of joining the Kelce fam. "It feels so warm and inviting like I think a big family feels, like it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is."
And as for Travis and Taylor? Well, if they really run out of ideas for date night, they can always watch Taylor's 2010 movie Valentine's Day.
