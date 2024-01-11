Why Travis Kelce Feels “Pressure” Over Valentine’s Day Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Watch : Watch Travis Kelce Name the MOST Famous Person in His Phone

Travis Kelce needs a few pointers on making sparks fly this Valentine's Day.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted that he's feeling the heat "when it comes to finding the perfect game-winning gift" for the romantic holiday during an ad for Etsy on the Jan. 10 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

"Whether you're feeling the Valentine's Day pressure like Jason and I," noted Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift, "or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch."

Jason is also the hunt for a handmade gift for his wife Kylie Kelce, who he married in 2018.

"With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie," the Philadelphia Eagles player shared. "That's kind of a lie—I usually do it last second, just like every other man out here on the planet."