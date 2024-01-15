How the Bizarre Cult of Mother God Ended With Amy Carlson's Mummified Corpse

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Amy Carlson's followers would say she ascended.

But in no uncertain terms, the 45-year-old mother of three was dead.

And she had been dead for 13 days when sheriff's deputies found her body on April 29, 2021, at the residence that served as the "mission house" for Amy's spiritual group, Love Has Won.

Her mummified remains were in a sleeping bag decorated with Christmas lights, glitter sprinkled around her eyes. She'd been tucked into bed amid what authorities said looked like a shrine. Or, as a housemate told the deputies when they arrived to search the premises, "Mother is in rest."

The countless hours of footage the group recorded as they preached the tenets of Amy's movement to thousands of YouTube subscribers provided an impressive amount of fodder for the recent HBO docuseries Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God.

In addition to acolytes touting Amy's philosophy, the three-part project delved into who Amy was before she abandoned her "3D life" (as her followers referred to existence as most people know it), though her family's reminiscences can't really explain how she became convinced that she was the real God here on this earthly plane.