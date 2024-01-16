Jeremy Allen White's Sweet Emmys Shoutout to Daughters Ezer and Dolores Will Melt Your Heart

Jeremy Allen White is saying "yes, chef" to his first Emmy.
The Bear star took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto in the FX and Hulu show's second season. He was nominated in the category alongside Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, Barry's Bill Hader, Shrinking's Jason Segel and Only Murders in the Building's Martin Short. (Click here to see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals.)
Taking the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, Jeremy gave a sweet shoutout to his daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, who he shares with ex Addison Timlin.
"I love you so much," he said while holding his trophy close. "This is for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
During his acceptance speech, the 32-year-old also showed his appreciation for "those who stayed close to me, especially in this past year."
"You know who you are," Jeremy continued. "I love you. Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself."
Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May after three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the Californication actress cited irreconcilable differences as their reason for split and listed their official date of separation as Sept. 9, 2022.
Jeremy's Emmy victory comes a week after the debut of his steamy underwear campaign with Calvin Klein. Though the sizzling hot photos sent temperatures rising on the internet, his costars from The Bear had more reserved reactions to the images.
"I'm happy for him, that's my boy," Ayo Edebiri told Access Hollywood, after she was presented with a screenshot from Jeremy's steamy ad at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 7. "I do feel like I want people to understand that that's my co-worker."
And when she and the rest of the cast were shown another picture from the campaign backstage at the award show, the actress quickly turned the photo around so it faced the wall.
"I'm putting it away," she quipped. "This is a work function."
Who else won big at the Emmys? Keep reading to find out.