Jeremy Allen White's Sweet Emmys Shoutout to Daughters Ezer and Dolores Will Melt Your Heart

At the 2023 Emmy Awards, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Jason Segel and Martin Short were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Jeremy Allen White is saying "yes, chef" to his first Emmy.

The Bear star took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto in the FX and Hulu show's second season. He was nominated in the category alongside Ted Lasso's Jason SudeikisBarry's Bill HaderShrinking's Jason Segel and Only Murders in the Building's Martin Short. (Click here to see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals.)

Taking the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, Jeremy gave a sweet shoutout to his daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, who he shares with ex Addison Timlin.

"I love you so much," he said while holding his trophy close. "This is for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

During his acceptance speech, the 32-year-old also showed his appreciation for "those who stayed close to me, especially in this past year."

"You know who you are," Jeremy continued. "I love you. Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself."

Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May after three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the Californication actress cited irreconcilable differences as their reason for split and listed their official date of separation as Sept. 9, 2022.

Jeremy's Emmy victory comes a week after the debut of his steamy underwear campaign with Calvin Klein. Though the sizzling hot photos sent temperatures rising on the internet, his costars from The Bear had more reserved reactions to the images. 

Monica Schipper/WireImage

"I'm happy for him, that's my boy," Ayo Edebiri told Access Hollywood, after she was presented with a screenshot from Jeremy's steamy ad at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 7. "I do feel like I want people to understand that that's my co-worker."

And when she and the rest of the cast were shown another picture from the campaign backstage at the award show, the actress quickly turned the photo around so it faced the wall. 

"I'm putting it away," she quipped. "This is a work function."

Who else won big at the Emmys? Keep reading to find out.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

