Jeremy Allen White's Sweet Emmys Shoutout to Daughters Ezer and Dolores Will Melt Your Heart

Jeremy Allen White is saying "yes, chef" to his first Emmy.

The Bear star took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto in the FX and Hulu show's second season. He was nominated in the category alongside Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, Barry's Bill Hader, Shrinking's Jason Segel and Only Murders in the Building's Martin Short.

Taking the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, Jeremy gave a sweet shoutout to his daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, who he shares with ex Addison Timlin.

"I love you so much," he said while holding his trophy close. "This is for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

During his acceptance speech, the 32-year-old also showed his appreciation for "those who stayed close to me, especially in this past year."

"You know who you are," Jeremy continued. "I love you. Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself."