Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

Watch : Amy Schumer Calls Out "Unflattering" Outfit Comment on Barbie Post

Amy Schumer is feeling pretty at all sizes.

The comedian shared a topless photo celebrating her body on Jan. 7, posting the partially nude mirror selfie on her Instagram Story. The snap showed Amy, 42, smiling while raising her hand in the air, as she posed in front of the glass walls of her shower.

"Still got it," the Trainwreck star captioned the bathroom pic. And by that, she wrote, "40 extra lbs."

Amy—who welcomed her son Gene with husband Chris Fisher in 2019—has been outspoken about body image and appearance. And sometimes that‘s meant clapping back at the critics.

"The @nypost said my sunhat in my previous [post] was unflattering," Amy wrote on Instagram in July. "How dare you? That hat was voted most flattering hat by women trying to protect themselves from the sun."

She's also been candid about the ways she's tried to change her figure—one of which has been Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication that some celebrities have used for weight loss. Amy admitted that she "immediately invested" in the drug in 2022, but she quickly discovered some of the results were not "livable" for her.