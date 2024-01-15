When Abbott Elementary, Bridgerton and More of Your Favorite TV Shows Return in 2024

It's safe to say 2024 is going to be a big year for TV.
Following actors' and writers' strikes last year, plenty of your favorite series are finally returning to the small screen.
Abbott Elementary, which is nominated for five awards at the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards, will once again have fans in stitches when the critically acclaimed comedy returns next month. Fellow 2023 Emmy nominee The Voice will also be back for a historic 25th season on Feb. 26 with coaches Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and John Legend.
And while they might not be nominated at this year's Emmys, many other fan-favorite series are also set to make their return in the coming months. From reality series like Jersey Shore and Summer House to critically acclaimed dramas including True Detective: Night Country, Bridgerton and all three Law & Order series, there's plenty to look forward to.
Plus, the fallout from last year's biggest reality TV controversy Scandoval—in which Tom Sandoval's affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss was exposed—will continue to play out when Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo.
Keep reading to see when all of your favorite TV shows return.
And don't forget to tune into the 75th Emmy Awards live Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX to see if your television obsessions win big.
