When Abbott Elementary, Bridgerton and More of Your Favorite TV Shows Return in 2024

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

It's safe to say 2024 is going to be a big year for TV.

Following actors' and writers' strikes last year, plenty of your favorite series are finally returning to the small screen.

Abbott Elementary, which is nominated for five awards at the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards, will once again have fans in stitches when the critically acclaimed comedy returns next month. Fellow 2023 Emmy nominee The Voice will also be back for a historic 25th season on Feb. 26 with coaches Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and John Legend.

And while they might not be nominated at this year's Emmys, many other fan-favorite series are also set to make their return in the coming months. From reality series like Jersey Shore and Summer House to critically acclaimed dramas including True Detective: Night Country, Bridgerton and all three Law & Order series, there's plenty to look forward to.