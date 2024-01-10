ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Defends Taylor Swift Amid Criticism Over Her Presence at NFL Games

Watch : Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Amid Criticism

At least someone in the sports world understands that Taylor Swift is doing things much greater than dating the boy on the football team.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently told off the Dads, Brads, and Chads who have been hate, hate, hating on the singer for the camera attention she gets from the NFL while attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"I have to take a moment to come to the defense of Taylor Swift," he said on the Jan. 10 episode of ESPN's First Take. "Everybody is sitting up there and acting like she's some kind of impediment. She did her job. That Eras Tour? Off the chain—generated billions."

The sports journalist—whose comments come just days after Jo Koy's now infamous joke about Taylor's NFL game attendance fell flat at the Golden Globes—even revealed that he attended a "phenomenal" night of the nominee's latest tour himself.