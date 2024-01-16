Anthony Anderson's Mom Doris Hancox Hilariously Scolds Him During Emmys 2023 Monologue

Emmys 2023 host Anthony Anderson kicked off the Jan. 18 ceremony with an opening monologue that didn't sit quite right with his mom Doris Hancox, prompting the matriarch to heckle him from the crowd.

The 2023 Emmys started off with a bang.

Host Anthony Anderson took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at the start of the Jan. 15 award ceremony, poking fun of his childhood crushes on The Facts of Life characters as part of his opening speech. However, it was the comedian's mom Doris Hancox who stole the show, standing up from the crowd to heckle Anthony to "hurry up" with his monologue. (Click here to see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals.)

"Shut up!" she told the Black-ish star. "I wanna go to the after-parties."

And when Anthony pointed out how she was supposed to serve as the Emmys' "play-off mama"—helping tell winners to "wrap it up" when their acceptance speeches go over the allotted time—Doris had the most mom reaction.

"Time's up, baby," she hilariously snarked. "Wrap it up."

Though this was Anderson's first time emceeing the star-studded affair, he's no stranger to TV's biggest night. After all, the comedian has 11 Emmy nominations under his belt, including seven Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nods for his portrayal of Andre "Dre" Johnson in Black-ish. (Click here to see this year's list of nominees.)

