Greta Gerwig Has a Surprising Response to Jo Koy’s Barbie Joke

This Barbie knows her film is Kenough.

Days after Golden Globes host Jo Koy made a joke about Barbie during his opening monologue—saying it "is [based] on a plastic doll with big boobies"—the film's director Greta Gerwig shared her reaction.

In fact, she sees where the comedian is coming from—sort of.

"Well, he's not wrong," Greta noted on the Jan. 10 episode of BBC Radio 4's Today. "She's the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project, of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll."

And while some social media users called Jo's jokes about the film—which took home the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement "cheap," Greta chose a more reflective approach in her response.

"Barbie, by her very construction, has no character, no story," the 40-year-old continued. "She's there to be projected upon."