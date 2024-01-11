Get Up to 70% off at Michael Kors, Including This $398 Bag for Just $63

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've always dreamed of buying a designer bag but don't have unlimited cash to blow, Michael Kors is a great place to start. Not only are their handbags incredibly well-made, but they also carry (pun intended) tons of stylish options for every occasion that come in a multitude of styles and colors. You might be thinking, "Isn't Michael Kors also expensive?" Technically yes, but we're pleased to inform you that they actually have tons of options that are extremely affordable thanks to their amazing sales — think, a $398 shoulder bag for $79.
And as if these major discounts weren't enough, you can score an even better deal for a limited because right now, Michael Kors is offering an extra 20% off select styles when you use the code 20MORE. So that bag going for $79 is actually $63 for a total savings of $335. I mean, does it really get any better than that? From everyday crossbody bags to slouchy styles and carry-all totes, you can now fulfill your dream of owning a designer bag without breaking the bank. Shop now to score that coveted extra 20% off your purchase. Read on for your top picks.
Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
This bag is super versatile since it comes with two different straps: an adjustable crossbody leather one and an edgy shoulder chain. It's the bag you can carry everywhere whether you're going to brunch or grabbing drinks.
Emilia Small Leather Crossbody Bag
This crossbody saddle bag is perfect for carrying around all of your essentials. It has a belted design and an adjustable strap. Choose from three colors: cherry red (pictured), classic black, or powder blush.
Voyager Small Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Featuring pebbled leather, this spacious tote is a sophisticated pick for any gal on the go and that marigold shade is simply to die for.
Small Saffiano Leather Envelope Crossbody Bag
This envelope shaped crossbody bag is perfect if you want to stay handsfree. It's slim design is light on your shoulder and it has card slots so you don't even have to pack a wallet. Not mention the chain detailing on the strap is *chef's kiss*.
Gabby Small Hobo Crossbody Bag
With its slouchy hobo-inspired silhouette, this bag is the ideal size for daily use. It has chic gold hardware, including the iconic MK logo.