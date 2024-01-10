The Puffer Trend Beyond the Jackets— Pants, Bucket Hats, and Belt Bags From Lululemon and More

Puffer jackets for winter? How groundbreaking. Mix things up with puffer bags, crop tops, and more from your favorite brands including lululemon, Amazon, FP Movement, Target, and Good American.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 10, 2024 9:27 PMTags
Shop Puffer TrendsE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Forever 21, Hollister, lululemon, Herald, Halemet, Funky Junque, TrailHeads

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A puffer jacket will always be on-trend. If you buy a puffer today, you can wear it for years to come— if not decade. If you love that puffer fabric, but you're not looking for new outerwear, there are so many unique styles you're gonna love.

Accessorize with a puffer bucket hat. Go hands-free with a lululemon puffer belt bag, backpack, or crossbody bag. Puffer pants pair perfectly with your go-to jacket and there are so many stylish picks from Amazon, Target, FP Movement, and Hollister. There's a crop top and joggers set from Forever 21 made from quilted fabric too. My personal favorite? I have this puffer tote in white. It looks like a giant marshmallow and there are tons of colorways.

Switch up your look with these puffer styles that are E! Shopping Editor-approved.

Britt's Knits Apres Ski Reversible Sherpa Bucket Hat

A bucket hat that's sherpa on one side and puffer on the other is an It Girl's dream true. You can also get this hat in grey.

$24
Amazon

Angela & William Foldable Water Repellent Quilted Rain Hat With Adjustable Drawstring

If you love the look of a puffer bucket hat, this one comes in 10 versatile colorways.

$18
Amazon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff

If you adore lululemon belt bags, you need this puffed up version of the always-trending accessory. This style also comes in black. 

$58
$29
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff

If you adore the lululemon Wunder Puff belt bag, but you need more storage, opt for the 2L size. This bag is available in black, white, and grey.

$68
$39
lululemon

Herald Puffer Tote Bag

Carry your must-haves in style with a puffer tote bag. This one has enough room for my laptop and it comes in 9 colors.

$40
$37
Amazon

TrailHeads Women's Winter Ponytail Hat

These puffer cap is ponytail-compatible. You can flip the fleece up or cover your ears for some extra warmth.

$38
Amazon

C.C Unisex Soft Slim Warm Insulating Quilted Puffer Scarf

Stay warm with one of these cozy puffer scarves. There are 6 colorways.

$18
Amazon

Halemet Womens Puffer Scarf

If you want a puffer scarf in additional colorways, this one comes in 10 colors with gorgeous pastels and versatile neutrals.

$17
Amazon

lululemon Wunder Puff Textured Fleece Scarf

Take your scarf game to the next level with this lululemon pick that's puffer on one side and plush fleece on the other.

$98
$69
lululemon

zZFocus Puffy Camping Blanket

These packable puffer blankets are great for travel, camping, outdoor events, and more. There are 7 colorways

$24
Amazon

lululemon Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

Go hands-free with a puffer bag that you can use as a crossbody and a shoulder bag. It also comes in white.

$98
$59
lululemon

JoyLab Women's Quilted Puffer Pants

These pants are giving Barbie Core: Winter Edition. You can also get this style in grey and beige.

$40
$34
Target

RaOn B729 New Diamond Quilted Pattern Short Bill Adjustable Hat

Conceal your bad hair day in style with a quilted adjustable hat. There are 4 colorways.

$25
Amazon

lululemon Wunder Puff Backpack 20L

A puffer backpack is so incredibly useful. This one has ample storage, organizational compartments, and it also comes in black.

$158
$88
lululemon

Your Moon Soft Pillows

Feel like you're sleeping on a cloud with a puffer pillow. These come in 4 colors and 6 sizes.

$34
$32
Amazon

Baleaf Womens Down Pants

Prioritize comfort and warmth with these ultra-light pants. They keep warm between 15℉-50℉ outdoors, the brand claims. They also come in black and royal blue, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

$59
Amazon

Funky Junque Womens Beanie Puffer Hat

Warm up with one of these adorable puffer beanies. The black is classic and the Candy Pink hue is giving Barbiecore.

$20
Amazon

Forever 21 Quilted Cropped Cami and Forever 21 Quilted Ankle Joggers

This crop top and puffer joggers take loungewear to the next level. The crop top is also available in olive green.

$15
$7
Black Top
$23
$18
Black Joggers
$15
$9
Green Top

Hollister Gilly Hicks Active Quilted Puffer Pants

You'll love these cozy puffer pants so much that you'll get a pair in all 3 colors. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

$70
$26
Hollister

UGG Unisex Quade Quilted Robe

Just because you're lounging at home, it doesn't mean you can't wear puffer fashions. These robes are so indulgent. Get one in grey or beige from Amazon. Zappos has it in black and grey. Bare Necessities has dark grey and black.

$198
$105-$196
Amazon
$198
$138
Zappos
$198
Bare Necessities

FP Movement Pippa Packable Puffer Pants

Stand out in these royal blue puffer pants that are comfy, warm, and so easy to pack for a trip (these fold up small!). You can also wear them in black.

$198
Free People

Good American Small Sherpa Bag

This accessory from Khloé Kardashian's Good American incorporates so many of my favorite trends in one: puffer, sherpa, and a tote!

$139
$104
Good American

Urban Outfitters Floral Marshmallow Comforter and Shams Set

Feel like you're snuggling up with some giant marshmallows with this fluffy comforter and the matching shams.

$269-$309
$190-$220
Comforter
$89
$65
Shams
Egyptian Bedding Fill Weight Comforter

Indulge with these puffy comforters. This elegant bedding comes in 11 colors and 5 sizes.

$130
$120
Amazon

If you're still shopping, check out these major Madewell deals.

