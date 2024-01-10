The Puffer Trend Beyond the Jackets— Pants, Bucket Hats, and Belt Bags From Lululemon and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A puffer jacket will always be on-trend. If you buy a puffer today, you can wear it for years to come— if not decade. If you love that puffer fabric, but you're not looking for new outerwear, there are so many unique styles you're gonna love.

Accessorize with a puffer bucket hat. Go hands-free with a lululemon puffer belt bag, backpack, or crossbody bag. Puffer pants pair perfectly with your go-to jacket and there are so many stylish picks from Amazon, Target, FP Movement, and Hollister. There's a crop top and joggers set from Forever 21 made from quilted fabric too. My personal favorite? I have this puffer tote in white. It looks like a giant marshmallow and there are tons of colorways.

Switch up your look with these puffer styles that are E! Shopping Editor-approved.