These Are the Top Must-Have Products That Amazon Influencers Can’t Live Without

If there's anyone who knows which products are worthy of checking out on Amazon, it's influencers. With a lifestyle that consists of living on social media and recommending items to their followers, they're constantly on the lookout for the best products to test out. That's why we interviewed a few Amazon influencers who gave us the inside scoop on the best essentials everyone needs in their life. From beauty and skincare products they keep in their bags 24/7 to kitchen must-haves that have upgraded their cooking skills, they shared a variety of items they've currently been obsessing over.

When we asked which Amazon product they carry in their bag, beauty and lifestyle influencer Anca Andor whipped out a chic lippy, "I love this because it's like a lip oil and I'm wearing it right now and it's so nice. It's by Clarins and you apply it in the morning, and you basically don't ever have to touch up." Fashion and lifestyle influencer Alyssa Lenore also told us "I always carry my Torriden lip essence", which she can't leave the house without.

We also asked about products that have made their life easier, with many of them mentioning how they constantly carry around a portable light. Johnnybell Sanchez, another lifestyle influencer who's a mom of three, told us about an "influencer light" with suction cups that can be attached anywhere, while Makho Ndlovu, style influencer and media personality, gave a shout-out to the famous "Alix Earle light that you clip on top", calling it a "game changer". Fashion and beauty influencer Gregoria Reyes-Lou told us her secret to crisp videos, telling us about the "lens cleaner wipes" that keep her "content fresh".

Now, when it comes to the kitchen, both Anca and Makho raved over a veggie chopper they recommend to everyone. With Anca mentioning how "life-changing" it is, and Makho telling us how it's upgraded her meal prep, "You know, when you cut up onions and your hands smell of onions? Forget that. And also, when you're cooking the prep work takes so much work. When you get a vegetable slicer, it does that for you. And then here's the best part. It does it in consistent little chunks and it slices it so perfect. So, that one is also a great hostess gift, but just good to have in the kitchen."

If you're ready to start shopping for these influencer-approved products on Amazon, keep scrolling for more picks you'll want to snag up immediately.