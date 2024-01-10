How Jennifer Lopez Poked Fun at Her Past Marriages in Latest Music Video

Watch : Jennifer Lopez References Her Past Marriages in New Music Video

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez's self-deprecating new music video.

The Grammy nominee cheekily referenced her four trips down the aisle in the music video for her latest single "Can't Get Enough" off her upcoming album This Is Me...Now.

The Jan. 10 video, directed by Dave Meyers, begins with Jennifer at the alter, exchanging vows with Husband No. 1—a move that it appears her pals had placed a bet as one of them picks up some extra cash over betting she couldn't be alone.

The crowd then moves to the reception, where Husband No. 2, played by Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, appears and sweeps the Hustlers star off her feet.

However, Husband No. 3 makes his appearance just as Jennifer and No. 2 make their way to the sweetheart table.

From there, her "husbands" rotate back and forth for the remainder of the video—despite raising eyebrows, as one friend advises another not to catch the bouquet because "it's cursed."