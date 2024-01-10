How Jennifer Lopez Poked Fun at Her Past Marriages in Latest Music Video

Jennifer Lopez released the music video for her “Can’t Get Enough” off her This Is Me…Now album, which references her four marriages.

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez's self-deprecating new music video.

The Grammy nominee cheekily referenced her four trips down the aisle in the music video for her latest single "Can't Get Enough" off her upcoming album This Is Me...Now.

The Jan. 10 video, directed by Dave Meyers, begins with Jennifer at the alter, exchanging vows with Husband No. 1—a move that it appears her pals had placed a bet as one of them picks up some extra cash over betting she couldn't be alone.

The crowd then moves to the reception, where Husband No. 2, played by Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, appears and sweeps the Hustlers star off her feet.

However, Husband No. 3 makes his appearance just as Jennifer and No. 2 make their way to the sweetheart table.

From there, her "husbands" rotate back and forth for the remainder of the video—despite raising eyebrows, as one friend advises another not to catch the bouquet because "it's cursed."

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

The end of the video does a hard jump cut to what seems to be a lawyer's office with an ominous "To be continued" as we hear Jennifer's husbands complaining about marriage to the singer.

While Jen might not be lucky in love in the "Can't Get Enough" video, she has found love with husband, Ben Affleck. In fact, the director, who she was engaged to in the early aughts before rekindling their romance nearly two decades, was part of the inspiration behind her upcoming album.

"When we got back together, I felt very inspired," the 54-year-old—who was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthonytold E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes. "I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.'"

"This is a project that I say has been 22 years in the making," Jennifer explained, "because I did the This Is Me...Then album 20 years ago in 2002 and then in 2022 I announced that I was gonna make This Is Me...Now and I've been working on it the past couple years."

And the couple, who finally wed in 2022, are grateful for finding their way back to each other later in life, especially that they're more comfortable in who they are as individuals.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

"We're wiser," she told Variety in 2023. "We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."

"Can't Get Enough" is just the first taste of This is Me…Now, due on Feb. 6 alongside a visual accompaniment This Is Me… Now: A Love Story on Amazon Prime.

Keep reading for a look back at Ben and Jennifer's sweet love story.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2023 Red Carpet Fabulous

The two appear at the premiere of The Flash in 2023.

