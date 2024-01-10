How Jennifer Lopez Poked Fun at Her Past Marriages in Latest Music Video

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez's self-deprecating new music video.
The Grammy nominee cheekily referenced her four trips down the aisle in the music video for her latest single "Can't Get Enough" off her upcoming album This Is Me...Now.
The Jan. 10 video, directed by Dave Meyers, begins with Jennifer at the alter, exchanging vows with Husband No. 1—a move that it appears her pals had placed a bet as one of them picks up some extra cash over betting she couldn't be alone.
The crowd then moves to the reception, where Husband No. 2, played by Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, appears and sweeps the Hustlers star off her feet.
However, Husband No. 3 makes his appearance just as Jennifer and No. 2 make their way to the sweetheart table.
From there, her "husbands" rotate back and forth for the remainder of the video—despite raising eyebrows, as one friend advises another not to catch the bouquet because "it's cursed."
The end of the video does a hard jump cut to what seems to be a lawyer's office with an ominous "To be continued" as we hear Jennifer's husbands complaining about marriage to the singer.
While Jen might not be lucky in love in the "Can't Get Enough" video, she has found love with husband, Ben Affleck. In fact, the director, who she was engaged to in the early aughts before rekindling their romance nearly two decades, was part of the inspiration behind her upcoming album.
"When we got back together, I felt very inspired," the 54-year-old—who was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony—told E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes. "I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.'"
"This is a project that I say has been 22 years in the making," Jennifer explained, "because I did the This Is Me...Then album 20 years ago in 2002 and then in 2022 I announced that I was gonna make This Is Me...Now and I've been working on it the past couple years."
And the couple, who finally wed in 2022, are grateful for finding their way back to each other later in life, especially that they're more comfortable in who they are as individuals.
"We're wiser," she told Variety in 2023. "We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."
"Can't Get Enough" is just the first taste of This is Me…Now, due on Feb. 6 alongside a visual accompaniment This Is Me… Now: A Love Story on Amazon Prime.
