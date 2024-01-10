Natalia Grace's Adoptive Mom Cynthia Mans Speaks Out After Docuseries Revelation

Natalia Grace's new family isn't "done" with her after all.
During the Jan. 3 finale of the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, the Ukrainian-born orphan's new adoptive parents Antwon and Cynthia Mans alleged to seeing troubling behavior from her following similar accusations from her previous adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett. Now, a week later, Cynthia has offered an update on her and her husband's relationship with Natalia.
"We are absolutely perfect," she told The Sun in an interview published Jan. 9. "No, she doesn't live with us but we are fine."
Cynthia said Natalia is "living with friends" and that they maintain regular contact with her. She shared with the outlet a screenshot of herself and her adoptive daughter during a FaceTime video chat, which the publication said took place this week.
"It's rough, but with God, we gonna make it," Cynthia added. "I am in prayer."
E! News has reached out to Natalia's attorney for comment and has not heard back.
The Mans family had taken in Natalia after the Barnetts severed ties with her, accusing her of lying about her age and being an adult sociopath who tried to kill them.
She denied the allegations, saying she was a child who was mistreated by the couple. But Kristine has denied her family was abusive, saying on Facebook last week that "any discipline of Natalia was very minimal and was not out of the bounds of normal parenting." In addition, the docuseries showed a DNA test concluded Natalia was about 22 years old as of August 2023, indicating that she would've been approximately 9 when she moved in with the Barnetts.
On the finale, things seemed up in the air with her most recent adoptive parents. Cynthia accused Natalia of "stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie," while Antwon told producers in a phone call, "Something ain't right with Natalia. This girl is tweaking. I feel like she's the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we're the enemy."
He added, "She's done other things too, but this was a new low. Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We're done."
@natgrace20 Check in??????#fyp #checkin ? original sound - Tilly_0814
Natalia has not addressed the accusations the Mans made on the show or Cynthia's recent interview, but appeared to signal on social media that she and the Mans are on good terms. On Dec. 29, she noted on TikTok that "2023 was amazing but 2024 is gonna be awesome," adding, "#newbeginnings #fyp #family4ever @The Mans Clan."
A comment posted by that account read, "i love you so much my forever baby," to which Natalia responded, "I love you mama."
Earlier this week, Natalia launched a GoFundMe, saying she recently moved out and is saving to get her own house. She noted that also wants to start a photography business "so I can have a fresh start in life as an adult and get past everything that happened in my life." In addition, Natalia, who has a rare form of dwarfism, said that she expects to undergo surgeries on her spine and legs.
"I would like to make enough to at least put a deposit on my own place and start a business to start earning some money so I can start saving for this expensive treatment," she wrote. "However if I reach over my goal I will be able to put that towards the treatment I require to give me a better chance at getting enough to cover it."
In a TikTok video posted Jan. 10, Natalia offered another life update, noting that she was being "careful of my mental health and my emotional health."
"Been in pain," she continued. "So I've just been kind of relaxing, getting some me time in and just having fun, livin'."