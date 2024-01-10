Natalia Grace's Adoptive Mom Cynthia Mans Speaks Out After Docuseries Revelation

Watch : Natalia Grace Docuseries Reveals Her Real Age

Natalia Grace's new family isn't "done" with her after all.

During the Jan. 3 finale of the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, the Ukrainian-born orphan's new adoptive parents Antwon and Cynthia Mans alleged to seeing troubling behavior from her following similar accusations from her previous adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett. Now, a week later, Cynthia has offered an update on her and her husband's relationship with Natalia.

"We are absolutely perfect," she told The Sun in an interview published Jan. 9. "No, she doesn't live with us but we are fine."

Cynthia said Natalia is "living with friends" and that they maintain regular contact with her. She shared with the outlet a screenshot of herself and her adoptive daughter during a FaceTime video chat, which the publication said took place this week.

"It's rough, but with God, we gonna make it," Cynthia added. "I am in prayer."

E! News has reached out to Natalia's attorney for comment and has not heard back.