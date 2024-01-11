Intimidated by Strength Training? Here's How I Got Over My Fear of the Weight Room

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

January 1, 2022. Like countless others, I decided that my main New Year's resolution was to prioritize my fitness and physical wellbeing. Specifically, I set the intention that this would be the year that I get over my fear of the weight room. Over the years, I had developed an on/off relationship with the gym, and at the time of my resolution-setting, I had been doing HIIT workouts at home with the occasional run on the treadmill at the gym if I was feeling adventurous. However, I wanted to try something different, and I wanted to incorporate more targeted routines that would help me become stronger & feel more confident in my body. I was ready to enter my gym rat era.

Two years later, the weight room has become my favorite place. Rather than dreading a trip to the gym, I look forward to it all day. From the community to the sense of accomplishment you get from seeing & feeling your progress, lifting and strength training have become integral parts of my life. It's taken a lot of trial & error to find the essentials that work for me, from the best wrist straps & shaker bottles to leggings & more; nonetheless, I'd say I've successfully conquered my fear of the weight room. While I still have a long way to go on my fitness journey and I'm by no means a training expert, I'm here today to share my experience & love for the gym with you, bestie, because 2024 is the year that we're thriving & accomplishing our goals.

If you're thinking of venturing into the wonderful world of lifting and strength training, check out these essential picks that have helped me stay consistent in the gym for the past couple years.