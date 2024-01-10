Aaron Rodgers Will No Longer Appear on The Pat McAfee Show After Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Watch : Aaron Rodgers Responds After Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Him in Late-Night Monologue

Aaron Rodgers has been benched.

Pat McAfee confirmed that the New York Jets quarterback would no longer be appearing on his eponymous ESPN show following a series of comments in which he appeared to suggest Jimmy Kimmel had possible connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"What we do know is the guy that stopped by yesterday started quite a conversation," McAfee said during the Jan. 10 episode of his show, referring to Aaron's appearance the previous day. "So Aaron Rodgers Tuesday Season 4 is done. There's gonna be a lotta people that are happy with that, myself included, to be honest."

The former NFL player, who previously apologized for his role in the controversy, continued, "With the way it ended, it got real loud. Real loud. I'm happy that he's not gonna be in my mentions going forward, which is great news."

