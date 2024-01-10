YouTuber Trisha Paytas Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Husband Moses Hacmon

Watch : YouTuber Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon had three times the fun sharing the sex of their baby.

After all, instead of picking just one way to announce the sex of their second baby, the YouTuber revealed they decided to just go with all of their favorite ideas—including cutting into a bear-y cute cake on her podcast.

"It's a girl," she revealed on the Jan. 9. episode of Just Trish after cutting into the pink-filled dessert. "A girl named Elvis!"

That same day, Trisha—who also shares 15-month-old daughter Malibu Barbie with the photographer—detailed the other two sex reveals they chose to do.

First they held a party with loved ones, sharing the news using streamers. Then, they did an intimate photoshoot with a white heart cake that they scooped with wine glasses.

"We're super, super excited," Trisha—who admitted they found out the sex ahead of the reveal—explained in a TikTok video. "We just had to do so many gender reveals and being as this might be our last baby, we just really wanted to go full out."