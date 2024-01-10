YouTuber Trisha Paytas Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Husband Moses Hacmon

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon had three times the fun sharing the sex of their baby.
After all, instead of picking just one way to announce the sex of their second baby, the YouTuber revealed they decided to just go with all of their favorite ideas—including cutting into a bear-y cute cake on her podcast.
"It's a girl," she revealed on the Jan. 9. episode of Just Trish after cutting into the pink-filled dessert. "A girl named Elvis!"
That same day, Trisha—who also shares 15-month-old daughter Malibu Barbie with the photographer—detailed the other two sex reveals they chose to do.
First they held a party with loved ones, sharing the news using streamers. Then, they did an intimate photoshoot with a white heart cake that they scooped with wine glasses.
"We're super, super excited," Trisha—who admitted they found out the sex ahead of the reveal—explained in a TikTok video. "We just had to do so many gender reveals and being as this might be our last baby, we just really wanted to go full out."
As the 35-year-old sees it, it's not just a sex reveal but honoring their little girl ahead of her arrival.
"Malibu and Elvis are such blessings," Trisha said in separate TikTok. "So we wanted to do gender reveals over and over again to celebrate our beautiful, beautiful new baby girl."
And the couple, who tied the knot in 2021, couldn't be more ready to add to their girl family.
"Girl mom for life, girl dad for life," Trisha reflected. "We couldn't be more thankful."
Back in November, when sharing her pregnancy, the influencer explained that the news came as a surprise as she'd had a negative pregnancy test during a doctor's appointment just weeks prior.
"I did not think I was going to get pregnant," Trisha noted on Just Trish at the time. "It's just really hard for us to get pregnant. We'd try, try, try every single day and then it doesn't happen."
But since then, the two have been beyond excited to begin this next part of their lives.
"Thank you for all the love and support," Trisha wrote on Instagram after the reveal. "I've waited my whole life to get to this chapter and I'm reading every page as slowly as possible to take it all in."