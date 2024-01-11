RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

Watch : Kyle Richards Says Paris Will Be Amazing ‘Girl Mom’

After spending her whole life in the spotlight, Kyle Richards is ready to leave Hollywood behind.

"I will always have a love for Los Angeles, but I just don't feel as connected to it as I used to," the Halloween Ends actress revealed on the Jan. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, hiking with my dog."

However, the reality star, who is currently separated from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky, won't be relocating just yet because of their youngest daughter Portia, 15.

"One day, when Portia's done with school," she added, "I'm gonna choose some place to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness."

Kyle's admission comes amid her recent sobriety journey and ongoing marriage issues. During the latest episode of the Bravo series, the 54-year-old also spoke to her costars about how Mauricio's social media behavior towards other women contributed to the problems in their relationship.