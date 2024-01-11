RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

Amid Kyle Richards' sobriety journey and separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared why she no longer feels connected to Los Angeles.

After spending her whole life in the spotlight, Kyle Richards is ready to leave Hollywood behind.

"I will always have a love for Los Angeles, but I just don't feel as connected to it as I used to," the Halloween Ends actress revealed on the Jan. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, hiking with my dog."

However, the reality star, who is currently separated from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky, won't be relocating just yet because of their youngest daughter Portia, 15.

"One day, when Portia's done with school," she added, "I'm gonna choose some place to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness."

Kyle's admission comes amid her recent sobriety journey and ongoing marriage issues. During the latest episode of the Bravo series, the 54-year-old also spoke to her costars about how Mauricio's social media behavior towards other women contributed to the problems in their relationship.

photos
The Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

"Liking people's photos, following people," she noted during the cast trip to Ojai, Calif., "you don't do that."

In a confessional, Kyle elaborated, "Mo gets a lots of DMs from women. They don't care that he's married. And they're always the aggressor. It just makes you realize there's a lot of f--king a--holes out there."

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Kyle—who also shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, with the real estate mogul—went on to admit she's open to dating a woman, despite previously denying romance rumors surrounding her and BFF Morgan Wade.

The Bravolebrity and country singer fueled speculation about the nature of their friendship during Kyle's celebration of life for her late friend Lorene Shea, which Mauricio didn't attend. The two shared a special moment when Kyle felt nervous to give a speech and Morgan was by her side to lift her spirits.

As for Kyle's new lease on life, she explained Lorene's suicide was a catalyst for her recent personal transformation.

"Since Lorene died, I just think life is too short," she said in a confessional. "I'm really just trying to be happy and live my life. I don't want to have a wasted day of not feeling good or spending time with people I don't want to spend my time with or people that don't appreciate me."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's happier times as a family.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

