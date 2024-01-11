RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

After spending her whole life in the spotlight, Kyle Richards is ready to leave Hollywood behind.
"I will always have a love for Los Angeles, but I just don't feel as connected to it as I used to," the Halloween Ends actress revealed on the Jan. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, hiking with my dog."
However, the reality star, who is currently separated from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky, won't be relocating just yet because of their youngest daughter Portia, 15.
"One day, when Portia's done with school," she added, "I'm gonna choose some place to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness."
Kyle's admission comes amid her recent sobriety journey and ongoing marriage issues. During the latest episode of the Bravo series, the 54-year-old also spoke to her costars about how Mauricio's social media behavior towards other women contributed to the problems in their relationship.
"Liking people's photos, following people," she noted during the cast trip to Ojai, Calif., "you don't do that."
In a confessional, Kyle elaborated, "Mo gets a lots of DMs from women. They don't care that he's married. And they're always the aggressor. It just makes you realize there's a lot of f--king a--holes out there."
Kyle—who also shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, with the real estate mogul—went on to admit she's open to dating a woman, despite previously denying romance rumors surrounding her and BFF Morgan Wade.
The Bravolebrity and country singer fueled speculation about the nature of their friendship during Kyle's celebration of life for her late friend Lorene Shea, which Mauricio didn't attend. The two shared a special moment when Kyle felt nervous to give a speech and Morgan was by her side to lift her spirits.
As for Kyle's new lease on life, she explained Lorene's suicide was a catalyst for her recent personal transformation.
"Since Lorene died, I just think life is too short," she said in a confessional. "I'm really just trying to be happy and live my life. I don't want to have a wasted day of not feeling good or spending time with people I don't want to spend my time with or people that don't appreciate me."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
