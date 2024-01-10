Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt Seemingly Twin at the Governors Awards in Similar Dresses

Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt dazzled at the 2024 Governors Awards on Jan. 9, as they both wore black dresses with plunging necklines and diamond embellishments.

Barbenheimer, but make it fashion.

Barbie star Margot Robbie and Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt proved that the two biggest films of 2023 are still colliding. After all, the actresses recently made a bombastic appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards in nearly identical dresses.

While attending the Jan. 9 event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, Margot swapped out her Barbie-inspired fashion for something closer to her personal style: She donned a curve-hugging black gown from Celine that featured a plunging neckline, several ab-baring cutouts and diamond embellishments.

As for Emily? The Devil Wears Prada alum chose a nearly identical look, sporting a black Miu Miu dress with a deep V-neck cut, body-clinging material and a giant diamond-adorned statement piece that wrapped around her neck and draped down to the bodice.

The two stars also twinned in the glam department, as Margot and Emily both opted for effortless loose waves that they tucked behind their ears. They also kept their makeup fresh, rocking a light smoky eye and pink-ish nude lips.

Margot Robbie's Barbie-Inspired Fashion

Although the actresses seemingly twinned at the Governors Awards, they couldn't have looked more different at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

For one, Margot went full Barbie mode in a hot pink Armani Privé sequined gown and coordinating floor-length tulle boa. Emily, on the other hand, glittered in a gold metallic dress from Alexander McQueen that included sparkly floral embroidery and a sheer white tulle skirt.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Of course, Margot and Emily weren't the only stars to make a style statement at the Governors Awards. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous fashion moments on the red carpet.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone

In Fendi.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Miu Miu dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

In Caroline Herrera.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

In Valdrin Sahiti.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Penélope Cruz

In Chanel.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

In Schiaparelli.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Florence Pugh

In Rodarte dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Zac Efron

In Fendi.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Celine dress, Fred Leighton jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Moschino.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Niecy Nash

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In vintage Saint Laurent.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Eva Longoria

In Sophie Couture.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Munn

In Maticevski.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Lee

In Bottega Veneta.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Monique Lhuillier dress, Omega watch, Charles & Keith shoes and Kallati jewelry.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Stella McCartney.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Julianne Moore

In Valentino.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Carey Mulligan

In Celine.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In Proenza Schouler.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Glastone

In Huishan Zhang and Paul Andrew shoes.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In Erdem.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Greta Gerwig

In Christian Dior.

