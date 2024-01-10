Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt Seemingly Twin at the Governors Awards in Similar Dresses

Watch : How Margot Robbie Made 'Barbenheimer' Happen

Barbenheimer, but make it fashion.

Barbie star Margot Robbie and Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt proved that the two biggest films of 2023 are still colliding. After all, the actresses recently made a bombastic appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards in nearly identical dresses.

While attending the Jan. 9 event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, Margot swapped out her Barbie-inspired fashion for something closer to her personal style: She donned a curve-hugging black gown from Celine that featured a plunging neckline, several ab-baring cutouts and diamond embellishments.

As for Emily? The Devil Wears Prada alum chose a nearly identical look, sporting a black Miu Miu dress with a deep V-neck cut, body-clinging material and a giant diamond-adorned statement piece that wrapped around her neck and draped down to the bodice.

The two stars also twinned in the glam department, as Margot and Emily both opted for effortless loose waves that they tucked behind their ears. They also kept their makeup fresh, rocking a light smoky eye and pink-ish nude lips.