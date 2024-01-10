The Voice Alum Lauren Duski Mourns Death of Mom Janis in Heartbreaking Tribute

Watch : Blake Shelton Reveals Why He's Leaving "The Voice"

Former The Voice contestant Lauren Duski is experiencing a great loss.

The country singer shared the news that her mother, Dr. Janis Patricia Duski, recently passed away in a moving message on social media.

"Said goodbye to my best friend and hero this past Friday," the 32-year-old began her Jan. 9 post. "My mom was the greatest human I've ever known. There was no one who loved harder. She offered her entire being—heart and soul to everyone she encountered and always held up the mirror to remind you of how wonderful and special you were."

Lauren, who also included a carousel of images with the late dentist, also celebrated her mom's accomplishments.

"She was an endless dreamer. brilliant. an absolute powerhouse," she continued. "Top of her class AND president in dental school. Served as a captain in the United States Air Force. She pioneered the Wolverine Patriot Project alongside the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and made it her mission to provide oral health care to disabled and homeless Michigan military veterans."