The Voice Alum Lauren Duski Mourns Death of Mom Janis in Heartbreaking Tribute

Former The Voice contestant Lauren Duski is experiencing a great loss.
The country singer shared the news that her mother, Dr. Janis Patricia Duski, recently passed away in a moving message on social media.
"Said goodbye to my best friend and hero this past Friday," the 32-year-old began her Jan. 9 post. "My mom was the greatest human I've ever known. There was no one who loved harder. She offered her entire being—heart and soul to everyone she encountered and always held up the mirror to remind you of how wonderful and special you were."
Lauren, who also included a carousel of images with the late dentist, also celebrated her mom's accomplishments.
"She was an endless dreamer. brilliant. an absolute powerhouse," she continued. "Top of her class AND president in dental school. Served as a captain in the United States Air Force. She pioneered the Wolverine Patriot Project alongside the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and made it her mission to provide oral health care to disabled and homeless Michigan military veterans."
Janis died on Jan. 5 at age 59, according to her obituary, and is also survived by her husband of 34 years Dr. Edward Duski, and son Brad Duski.
Lauren, who competed on Blake Shelton's team on the singing competition show, also felt a "violent" pull to share some words on mental health.
"Do not be ashamed," she wrote. "Your mental health is nothing to be ashamed of and neither is talking about it. We are all trying to navigate this beautiful, messy life. I've learned that even the strongest humans have a breaking point. Be patient and gentle with yourself. Minute by minute. Please do not lose hope."
And the "Loved Me That Way" singer concluded her post with a message directly to her late mother.
"I love you, mom. Forever," she added. "May you rest in glorious peace."