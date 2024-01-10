Here’s What Fans Can Expect From Ted Prequel Series

Watch : Seth MacFarlane Reveals What Fans Can Expect In New 'Ted' Series

Prepare to be beary excited.

Because Ted is back, and this time he's headed to the small screen. That's right, everyone's favorite, inappropriate stuffed animal is headed to Peacock in an all new prequel series Ted, featuring the exploits of John Bennett and Ted as they take on high school.

"The whole thing is about the friendship, and the family," Max Burkholder, who plays the younger John, revealed to E! News in an exclusive interview. "And a lot of firsts, you know smoking weed, going to prom, watching porn. All the real teen stuff."

And as for creator (and voice of Ted) Seth Macfarlane's bringing the film series to TV, cast member Scott Grimes had nothing but praise to share.

"I feel like Seth brought the sitcom back," the actor, who play's John's dad in the show, said. "And that's what I really liked about it. We have like these eight page scenes around the dinner table, and it was just so much fun to do."