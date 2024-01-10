Lisa Rinna's Confession About Sex With Harry Hamlin After 60 Is Refreshingly Honest

After more than three decades together, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are still owning it—in the bedroom.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently got refreshingly candid about their sex life and how it's changed over the years as they've gotten older.
"I do think that desire levels change for a man," the actress, who covers Cosmopolitan's new "Sex After 60" issue, told the outlet. "That's just the natural evolution of life. So it's figuring out how to coexist without taking that personally as a woman. I think that it's almost more about companionship and about creating space for the ebb and flow of sexuality."
However, the 60-year-old assured readers she and Hamlin are still very attracted to each other.
"We really have great sex together, and we always have," Rinna noted. "It's just that maybe it doesn't happen quite as often as it did when you're in your 30s and in your 20s, I would say. And I think that's normal."
The Days of Our Lives alum added that she and Hamlin still feel as young as they did when they wed back in 1997.
"I don't feel like I'm 60, and Harry doesn't feel like he's 72," she explained. "So, it's just the number comes up, and you're like, 'Oh, f--k!' And that's what I'm always going to fight against. I've thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there's this whole thing about aging gracefully. And I'm like, 'F--k it. I'm going to age disgracefully.'"
And when it came to posing nearly nude for Cosmo, Rinna viewed the opportunity as a way to prove—especially to their model daughters Delilah Hamlin, 25, and Amelia Hamlin, 22—that you can be sexy at any age.
"I was so excited to shoot this cover because this is the kind of thing that moves the needle," she said. "It moves the needle for my daughters. It moves the needle for women to go, 'Holy s--t. You can do that. You do not have to give up, go out to pasture, calm down, turn it way down when you turn 60 or when you get older.'"
"You can't fight aging," she continued. "I don't necessarily need to look like I'm 20 years old, though that's fun if you can get it. But you know what I'm saying? It's about how do you morph yourself into this era and still feel good, be curious, be passionate, and be happy?"
