Lisa Rinna's Confession About Sex With Harry Hamlin After 60 Is Refreshingly Honest

Watch : RHOBH Alum Lisa Rinna Bares All in NUDE New Year's Selfie

After more than three decades together, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are still owning it—in the bedroom.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently got refreshingly candid about their sex life and how it's changed over the years as they've gotten older.

"I do think that desire levels change for a man," the actress, who covers Cosmopolitan's new "Sex After 60" issue, told the outlet. "That's just the natural evolution of life. So it's figuring out how to coexist without taking that personally as a woman. I think that it's almost more about companionship and about creating space for the ebb and flow of sexuality."

However, the 60-year-old assured readers she and Hamlin are still very attracted to each other.

"We really have great sex together, and we always have," Rinna noted. "It's just that maybe it doesn't happen quite as often as it did when you're in your 30s and in your 20s, I would say. And I think that's normal."