What Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp Really Thinks About Rachel McAdams

If you find yourself asking why are you so obsessed with Rachel McAdams, you're not alone.
After all, Reneé Rapp, who plays the actress' iconic Mean Girls character Regina George in the cult franchise's new musical film, feels the same way.
"I'm so obsessed with her," Rapp—who previously played the role on Broadway—told E! News Jan. 6. "She's like, one of my favorite actors, ever. She's actually so talented, it's insane." (To hear more from Rapp and the cast of the new Mean Girls, watch E! News at 11 p.m.)
Another thing Rapp finds so fetch? McAdams starring in both Mean Girls and The Notebook the same year—2004. "I think to have that career, that's so, just timeless, then it's really sick," the Sex Lives of College Girls alum said, "and also to be like, that good-looking is insane."
But while the 24-year-old admitted she hasn't had the chance to meet McAdams just yet, she would like to get the chance to hang out with the Oscar nominee one day. "I want it to bad," she said, sitting beside her costar Christopher Briney.
The actor, who plays Aaron Samuels in the new Mean Girls, quipped, "You guys should start a podcast."
And Rapp is not opposed, replying, "That would be really sick. She's just so cool."
The new Mean Girls also stars fellow franchise newcomers Angourie Rice as Cady Heron—a role originated by Lindsay Lohan, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Moana actress Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard. Also starring are Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm and Ashley Park—who originated the role of Gretchen in the Broadway musical Mean Girls.
But Rapp and Park aren't the only Mean Girls alumni returning as Tina Fey—who also wrote the screenplay—and Tim Meadows reprise their roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, from the 2004 comedy.
Mean Girls is set to be released in theaters nationwide Jan. 12.
—Reporting by Joelle Garguilo
