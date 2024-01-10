Exclusive

What Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp Really Thinks About Rachel McAdams

New Mean Girls film star Reneé Rapp shared her thoughts about Rachel McAdams, who originated the role of Regina George in the 2004 movie.

Watch: 'Mean Girls' Star Reneé Rapp Gushes Over Rachel McAdams

If you find yourself asking why are you so obsessed with Rachel McAdams, you're not alone.

After all, Reneé Rapp, who plays the actress' iconic Mean Girls character Regina George in the cult franchise's new musical film, feels the same way.

"I'm so obsessed with her," Rapp—who previously played the role on Broadway—told E! News Jan. 6. "She's like, one of my favorite actors, ever. She's actually so talented, it's insane." (To hear more from Rapp and the cast of the new Mean Girls, watch E! News at 11 p.m.) 

Another thing Rapp finds so fetch? McAdams starring in both Mean Girls and The Notebook the same year—2004. "I think to have that career, that's so, just timeless, then it's really sick," the Sex Lives of College Girls alum said, "and also to be like, that good-looking is insane."

But while the 24-year-old admitted she hasn't had the chance to meet McAdams just yet, she would like to get the chance to hang out with the Oscar nominee one day. "I want it to bad," she said, sitting beside her costar Christopher Briney.

15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

The actor, who plays Aaron Samuels in the new Mean Girls, quipped, "You guys should start a podcast."

And Rapp is not opposed, replying, "That would be really sick. She's just so cool."

The new Mean Girls also stars fellow franchise newcomers Angourie Rice as Cady Heron—a role originated by Lindsay LohanBebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Moana actress Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard. Also starring are Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm and Ashley Park—who originated the role of Gretchen in the Broadway musical Mean Girls.

But Rapp and Park aren't the only Mean Girls alumni returning as Tina Fey—who also wrote the screenplay—and Tim Meadows reprise their roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, from the 2004 comedy.

Mean Girls is set to be released in theaters nationwide Jan. 12.

—Reporting by Joelle Garguilo

Reneé Rapp Will Play Regina George for a 2nd Time

So you agree? You think Reneé Rapp will be a great Regina George. Well, the actress does have the experience as she played the head of The Plastics in the Broadway production of Mean Girls. You may have also seen her as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

And Angourie Rice Is Starring as Cady Heron

While Cady Heron joined North Shore High School, Mare of Easttown alum Angourie Rice is joining the Mean Girls movie musical cast as the character first made famous by Lindsay Lohan.

Bebe Wood Is Taking on the Role of Gretchen Wieners

No need to flip through the Burn Book to uncover this secret: Bebe Wood is playing fellow Plastics member Gretchen Wieners. And as the actress—who's appeared in shows like Love, Victor and The New Normal—noted on Instagram, "I WILL be making fetch happen."

 
Avantika Is Portraying Karen Smith

Avantika is a star, duh! And now, the Senior Year alum will be playing clique member Karen Smith. And she hopes to make Amanda Seyfried, who first played the character in Mean Girls, proud.

"'I can't go out tonight. *fake coughs* i'm sick.' @meangirls," Avantika wrote on Instagram Feb. 8. "to play KAREN IN MEAN GIRLS?!! what?!! INSANITY! off to a new journey alongside @broadwaybebe @auliicravalho @angourierice @reneerapp @jaquelspivey & @chrisbriney_the biggest thank you to @paramountpics @artperezjr @samanthajayne and tina fey - for trusting me with the coolest opportunity!! (hope i make you proud @mingey)."

Ashley Park Will Make a Cameo

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who earned a 2018 Tony nomination for originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Mean Girls Broadway musical, will be making a cameo in the upcoming movie musical. 

Jaquel Spivey Is Playing Damian

You go, Glen Coco, er, Jaquel Spivey! The actor, who stars in the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, is playing Damian, who was portrayed by Daniel Franzese in the original movie.

Auli’i Cravalho Is Playing Janis Ian

And where would Damian be without his BFF? Auli'i Cravalho, who played the title character in Moana, is taking on the role of Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan in the O.G. film) for the Mean Girls movie musical. 

Christopher Briney Is Playing Aaron Samuels

On October 3rd, Aaron Samuels (first played by Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron what day it was. And if you were going to ask who's playing Aaron this time around, Deadline reports Christopher Briney, who stars as Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty, is taking on the role.

Busy Philipps Is Playing Regina George's Mom

Busy Philipps is not like a regular mom. She's a cool mom who will be playing Regina George's mother (first portrayed by Amy Poehler in the original Mean Girls movie).

Jenna Fischer Is Portraying Cady Heron's Mother

Somebody call Pam Beesly because Jenna Fischer is appearing in the Mean Girls movie musical. According to Deadline, The Office alum is portraying Ms. Heron, a.k.a. Cady Heron's mom.

Tina Fey Is Returning for the Movie Musical

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George wanted to see Tina Fey write another Mean Girls movie. Well, you're in luck. After penning the 2004 film and the Broadway show, which were inspired by Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes, the Saturday Night Live alum, who also played Ms. Norbury in the flick, is both writing this latest adaptation and returning to the cast. (Fey is also producing again along with Lorne Michaels, who executive produced both previous iterations).

Tim Meadows Is Coming Back Too

And she's not the only one making a return. Fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows, who played Mr. Duvall in the first film, is also coming back.

"Me and Tim Meadows are gonna be back," Fey said on the Feb. 16 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, later adding, "We couldn't age out. Teachers work forever."

