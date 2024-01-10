Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break After Golden Globes Drama

After Selena Gomez clarified she wasn't talking to Taylor Swift about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, the "Wolves" singer revealed she's taking a break from social media.

Watch: Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez wants only positivity in this building.

So, the "Wolves" singer is taking a step back from social media. 

"I'm off social for a while," Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 9 alongside a video of boyfriend Benny Blanco and two kids before beginning her online hiatus. "I'm focusing on what really matters." 

And as she logs off, she's also leaving behind online drama—like that viral moment at the 2024 Golden Globes. In case you missed it, Selena—who was nominated for her performance in Only Murders in the Building—was spotted in an animated conversation with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller about something that seemed to make their jaws drop. And fans couldn't help but speculate on the topic of discussion. 

In fact, one of the rumors was that Selena had attempted to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet—who she acted alongside in the 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York—but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner stepped in and said no. However, the Rare Beauty mogul quickly shut down this theory.

"I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," Selena explained in a comment under E! News' Jan. 9 post about the drama. "Not that that's anyone business."

photos
All the BFF Reunions at the 2024 Golden Globes

A source with knowledge of the situation also set the record straight on the gossip.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

"It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo," the insider told E!. "She never saw them."

Of course, this wasn't the only headline-making moment at the Golden Globes. There were also the awards (see the full list of winners here), the red carpet fashion and several cast reunions like Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

So as fans wait for Selena—who has taken breaks from social media in the past—to make her Instagram return, here's a look back at more of the star-studded attendees.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

In custom Valentino dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci dress and De Beers jewelry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Oprah Winfrey

In Louis Vuitton dress and Chopard jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

In Celine suit and Cartier jewelry.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

In custom Prada.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

In custom Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

In Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

In custom Alexander McQueen dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Angela Bassett

In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Lagos jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brie Larson

In Prada dress and Kwiat jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli dress and and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

In custom Dolce & Gabbana dress and Harry Winston jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

In Dior dress and De Beers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jeremy Allen White

In Calvin Klein suit, Ferragamo shoes and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Prada dress and Boucheron jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts

In Fendi dress and Harry Winston jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown and Pomellato jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eillish

In Willy Chavarria outfit and Anita Ko jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

In custom Bottega Veneta.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

In custom Valentino dress, Bella Rosa Collection bag and Fred Leighton jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

In custom Sergio Hudson dress and Swarovski jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brioni.

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
