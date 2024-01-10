Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break After Golden Globes Drama

Watch : Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez wants only positivity in this building.

So, the "Wolves" singer is taking a step back from social media.

"I'm off social for a while," Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 9 alongside a video of boyfriend Benny Blanco and two kids before beginning her online hiatus. "I'm focusing on what really matters."

And as she logs off, she's also leaving behind online drama—like that viral moment at the 2024 Golden Globes. In case you missed it, Selena—who was nominated for her performance in Only Murders in the Building—was spotted in an animated conversation with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller about something that seemed to make their jaws drop. And fans couldn't help but speculate on the topic of discussion.

In fact, one of the rumors was that Selena had attempted to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet—who she acted alongside in the 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York—but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner stepped in and said no. However, the Rare Beauty mogul quickly shut down this theory.

"I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," Selena explained in a comment under E! News' Jan. 9 post about the drama. "Not that that's anyone business."