Steve Martin Defends Jo Koy Amid Golden Globes Hosting Gig Criticism

Watch : Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Amid Criticism

There's only support in this building.

Steve Martin offered some kind words for Jo Koy following the divided response to comedian's jokes during the 2024 Golden Globes.

"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show," the 78-year-old wrote on Threads Jan. 9. "It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010."

Steve, who last took the stage alongside Alec Baldwin at the 82nd Academy Awards 14 years ago, had a softer approach than others regarding his thoughts on the stand-up comedian's routine.

"So, Congratulations to Jo Koy," he continued, "who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!"

And the Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for best television male actor in a musical/comedy series but skipped out on the ceremony, wasn't the only person to defend Jo.