John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years Together

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had a rare date night without their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, at the Governors Awards on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

It was an extra special date night for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

The Baby J star and X-Men: Apocalypse actress—who are parents to 2-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney—officially made their red carpet debut on Jan. 9 while attending the Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

For the event, Olivia, 43, wore an all-white ensemble—a Maticevski Laure Swing Top with the brand's Clary Evening Skirt. The Newsroom star also paired her look with bold red lipstick, and wore her hair down. Classically, John, 41, went with a black tuxedo. 

And while John loves a night with no plans, it appears the pair—who have been together publicly since 2021—enjoyed themselves. On the carpet, the couple posed for sweet and funny photos. In one, John steps off to the side to give Olivia her moment, and in another, he kisses his girlfriend's hand. 

Though this was a rare public outing for Olivia and John, they do keep fans updated on family life on their social media accounts, sharing adorable photos of Malcolm.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Family Photos With Son Malcolm

In 2022, after the couple welcomed their first child together, a source also shared insight into their new chapter.

"They are very committed to each other and raising their son together," the insider told E! News at the time. "Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad."

As for John? He's also spoken openly about loving fatherhood. 

"If there's someone's eyes I want to see light up it's his," he said of his son on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend in August. "I now have nothing in my head except Malcolm."

John—who was previously married to artist Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 to 2021—first met Olivia at Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding in 2013. And while The Predator star dated Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, John and Olivia had been friends over the years before things turned romantic. 

Want to see more looks from the star-studded Governors Awards? Read on. 

Emma Stone

In Fendi.

Emily Blunt

In Miu Miu dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Shailene Woodley

In Caroline Herrera.

Taraji P. Henson

In Valdrin Sahiti.

Penélope Cruz

In Chanel.

Natalie Portman

In Schiaparelli.

Angela Bassett

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Florence Pugh

In Rodarte dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zac Efron

In Fendi.

Margot Robbie

In Celine dress, Fred Leighton jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Danielle Brooks

America Ferrera

In custom Moschino.

Niecy Nash

Olivia Rodrigo

In vintage Saint Laurent.

Eva Longoria

In Sophie Couture.

Olivia Munn

In Maticevski.

Fantasia Barrino

Leonardo DiCaprio

Greta Lee

In Bottega Veneta.

Ariana DeBose

In Monique Lhuillier dress, Omega watch, Charles & Keith shoes and Kallati jewelry.

Barry Keoghan

In Stella McCartney.

Julianne Moore

In Valentino.

Bradley Cooper

Carey Mulligan

In Celine.

Ayo Edebiri

In Proenza Schouler.

Lily Glastone

In Huishan Zhang and Paul Andrew shoes.

Ava DuVernay

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Rosamund Pike

In Erdem.

Greta Gerwig

In Christian Dior.

