John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years Together

It was an extra special date night for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.
The Baby J star and X-Men: Apocalypse actress—who are parents to 2-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney—officially made their red carpet debut on Jan. 9 while attending the Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
For the event, Olivia, 43, wore an all-white ensemble—a Maticevski Laure Swing Top with the brand's Clary Evening Skirt. The Newsroom star also paired her look with bold red lipstick, and wore her hair down. Classically, John, 41, went with a black tuxedo.
And while John loves a night with no plans, it appears the pair—who have been together publicly since 2021—enjoyed themselves. On the carpet, the couple posed for sweet and funny photos. In one, John steps off to the side to give Olivia her moment, and in another, he kisses his girlfriend's hand.
Though this was a rare public outing for Olivia and John, they do keep fans updated on family life on their social media accounts, sharing adorable photos of Malcolm.
In 2022, after the couple welcomed their first child together, a source also shared insight into their new chapter.
"They are very committed to each other and raising their son together," the insider told E! News at the time. "Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad."
As for John? He's also spoken openly about loving fatherhood.
"If there's someone's eyes I want to see light up it's his," he said of his son on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend in August. "I now have nothing in my head except Malcolm."
John—who was previously married to artist Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 to 2021—first met Olivia at Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding in 2013. And while The Predator star dated Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, John and Olivia had been friends over the years before things turned romantic.
