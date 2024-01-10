Our The Sopranos Gift Guide Picks Will Make You Feel Like a Boss

Tony Soprano said "remember when is the lowest form of conversation," but we want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos with these gift picks.

Shop The Sopranos Gift Guide

Television changed forever when The Sopranos debuted on January 10, 1999. The world couldn't wait to see what Tony Soprano would do next. The words "fuhgeddaboudit" and "goomah" became a part of the lexicon while the concept of "family" took on a whole new meaning.

Of course, the best way to celebrate 25 years of The Sopranos is to re-watch the episodes that turned James Gandolfini into an icon. A close second is checking out this gift guide with picks inspired by Carmela Soprano, Christopher Moltisanti, Silvio Dante, Paulie Gualtieri, Adriana la Cerva, Meadow Soprano, and the other legendary characters. 

If you "woke up this morning" with The Sopranos theme song in your head and an urge to binge-watch the series, you'll love this gift guide.

Monopoly The Sopranos

Monopoly + Sopranos= the ultimate board game.

$46
$39
Amazon

Entertaining with the Sopranos Cookbook

Channel your inner Carmela Soprano with this recipe book and entertaining guide inspired by the show.

$10
Amazon

Zodz Bada Bing Girls Neon Sign

Turn a room at home into your own Bada Bing with this neon sign.

$34
Amazon

Tony Sopranos Valentine's Day Card

There's no better way to tell someone "Happy Valentine's Day" than with this Tony Soprano card.

$6
Amazon

The Sopranos Logo Embroidered Hat

Represent your favorite show with The Sopranos embroidered hat, which also comes in white.

$30
Amazon

HBO Shop Sopranos 1999 New Jersey White Mug

Start your morning with a sip from your The Sopranos logo mug.

$15-$17
Amazon

The Sopranos 1999 New Jersey Adult Pullover Hoodie

Rep your favorite show with this comfy Sopranos hoodie.

$43
Amazon

All Things Apparel Bada Bing Men's T-Shirt

Even if you can't make it to the Bada Bing, you need this shirt as a souvenir. There are 4 colors with sizes from small to 5X.

$14
$10
Amazon

BLNKLV Tony The Boss Soprano Tale Inspired T-Shirts

Pay homage to the ultimate boss with this black and white Tony Soprano t-shirt.

$19
Amazon

Cleaver Hat

Honor everyone's favorite fictional film, Christopher Moltisanti's Cleaver, which one of these hats. There are 10 colorways.

$25
Amazon

OJsensai Tony Soprano Birthday Card

This is a birthday card that your fellow fans will appreciate.

$7
Amazon

Who in Shop Men's Short Sleeve Button Down Vintage Bowling Shirt

Make a Tony-inspired style choice with one of these bowling shirts. There are 46 colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3X. This style has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$24
Amazon

HBO The Sopranos TV Show Characters Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Rep your favorite cast with this iconic wardrobe choice, which comes in 6 colors.

$26
Amazon

Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Tony Soprano

This Tony Soprano figurine belongs right next to the TV, or another special place in your home.

$19
Amazon

Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Tony Soprano in Robe with Duck

Tony in a robe with a duck nearby is a must for all Sopranos fans.

$28
Amazon

Tony Soprano and Pie-O-My Horse Painting Poster The Sopranos

Paulie had this painting of Tony with his beloved horse in his home and now you can too. Well, sort of. This poster is the next best thing.

$21
Amazon

Generic Sopranos Tony Soprano And Paulie Gualtieri Coffee Mug

This premium mug has Paulie Gualtieri and Tony Soprano on the other. It is also microwave-safe.

$15
Amazon

Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Carmela Soprano

This Carmela Soprano Funko! Pop doll is the perfect addition to your collection.

$13
$12
Amazoon

Cleaver Movie Mug

Celebrate Christopher Moltisanti's movie Cleaver with one of these mugs.

$15
Amazon

Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Christopher Moltisanti

Christopher Moltisanti would never wait in line for a pastry and this Funko Pop! figurine perfectly commemorates that iconic Christopher moment.

$13
$12
Amazon

Soprano Pine Barrens Paulie Christopher Christmas Card

This card inspired by the legendary Pine Barrens episode is perfect for The Sopranos fans in your life.

$5
Amazon

Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Silvio Dante

Honor Tony Soprano's right hand man with this Silvio Dante figurine.

$13
$12
Amazon

Generic Carmela T-Shirt

Fan out over the one and only Carmela Soprano with this t-shirt showcasing some of her iconic looks.

$13
Amazon

CMNIM Sopranos Tote Bag

Carry your daily must-haves in this tote bag inspired by some of the most legendary Sopranos moments.

$16
$15
Amazon

The Sopranos Funko Pop! Complete Set

Why choose when you get this complete set with Tony, Christopher, Silvio, and Carmela?

$60
$54
Amazon

The Sopranos Woke Up This Morning Unisex Fleece Hoodie

If you read the words on this sweatshirt and The Sopranos theme song comes to mind, then you know you're a true fan. There are 4 colors with sizes up to 3X.

$39
Etsy

Vintage The Sopranos Shirt

Honor your favorite cast members with this vintage-style shirt.

$23
$18
Etsy

Christopher Moltisanti Pin or Magnet

Christopher Moltisanti wearing a neck brace is a must-have refrigerator magnet in my eyes. You can also get this as a pin.

$14
$13
Etsy

Limited Adriana la Cerva Vintage T-Shirt

Adriana was always serving up fashion lewks. This shirt is a must for all the Ade fans out there.

$33
$25
Etsy

Embroidered Soprano Ducks Sweatshirt

If you know, you know. Tony and the ducks are an idyllic pairing. This embroidered sweatshirt comes in 3 colors with sizes up to 2X.

$48
$43
Etsy

Meadow Soprano Vintage Shirt

Rock this shirt if you've been crushing on Meadow Soprano. It comes in several colors with sizes up to 5X.

$33
$23
Etsy

Satriale's Pork Store Embroidered Warm Winter Cuffed Beanie

Bundle up with a beanie inspired by the DiMeo Crime Family's go-to meeting place, Satriale's Pork Store. There are 12 colors to choose from.

$34
Etsy

The Sopranos Christopher Moltisanti Mug

Christopher's neck brace will never get old and neither will this coffee mug.

$20
$16
Etsy
