Our The Sopranos Gift Guide Picks Will Make You Feel Like a Boss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Television changed forever when The Sopranos debuted on January 10, 1999. The world couldn't wait to see what Tony Soprano would do next. The words "fuhgeddaboudit" and "goomah" became a part of the lexicon while the concept of "family" took on a whole new meaning.

Of course, the best way to celebrate 25 years of The Sopranos is to re-watch the episodes that turned James Gandolfini into an icon. A close second is checking out this gift guide with picks inspired by Carmela Soprano, Christopher Moltisanti, Silvio Dante, Paulie Gualtieri, Adriana la Cerva, Meadow Soprano, and the other legendary characters.

If you "woke up this morning" with The Sopranos theme song in your head and an urge to binge-watch the series, you'll love this gift guide.