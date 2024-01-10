Our The Sopranos Gift Guide Picks Will Make You Feel Like a Boss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Television changed forever when The Sopranos debuted on January 10, 1999. The world couldn't wait to see what Tony Soprano would do next. The words "fuhgeddaboudit" and "goomah" became a part of the lexicon while the concept of "family" took on a whole new meaning.
Of course, the best way to celebrate 25 years of The Sopranos is to re-watch the episodes that turned James Gandolfini into an icon. A close second is checking out this gift guide with picks inspired by Carmela Soprano, Christopher Moltisanti, Silvio Dante, Paulie Gualtieri, Adriana la Cerva, Meadow Soprano, and the other legendary characters.
If you "woke up this morning" with The Sopranos theme song in your head and an urge to binge-watch the series, you'll love this gift guide.
Monopoly The Sopranos
Monopoly + Sopranos= the ultimate board game.
Entertaining with the Sopranos Cookbook
Channel your inner Carmela Soprano with this recipe book and entertaining guide inspired by the show.
Zodz Bada Bing Girls Neon Sign
Turn a room at home into your own Bada Bing with this neon sign.
Tony Sopranos Valentine's Day Card
There's no better way to tell someone "Happy Valentine's Day" than with this Tony Soprano card.
The Sopranos Logo Embroidered Hat
Represent your favorite show with The Sopranos embroidered hat, which also comes in white.
HBO Shop Sopranos 1999 New Jersey White Mug
Start your morning with a sip from your The Sopranos logo mug.
The Sopranos 1999 New Jersey Adult Pullover Hoodie
Rep your favorite show with this comfy Sopranos hoodie.
All Things Apparel Bada Bing Men's T-Shirt
Even if you can't make it to the Bada Bing, you need this shirt as a souvenir. There are 4 colors with sizes from small to 5X.
BLNKLV Tony The Boss Soprano Tale Inspired T-Shirts
Pay homage to the ultimate boss with this black and white Tony Soprano t-shirt.
OJsensai Tony Soprano Birthday Card
This is a birthday card that your fellow fans will appreciate.
Who in Shop Men's Short Sleeve Button Down Vintage Bowling Shirt
Make a Tony-inspired style choice with one of these bowling shirts. There are 46 colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3X. This style has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HBO The Sopranos TV Show Characters Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Rep your favorite cast with this iconic wardrobe choice, which comes in 6 colors.
Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Tony Soprano
This Tony Soprano figurine belongs right next to the TV, or another special place in your home.
Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Tony Soprano in Robe with Duck
Tony in a robe with a duck nearby is a must for all Sopranos fans.
Tony Soprano and Pie-O-My Horse Painting Poster The Sopranos
Paulie had this painting of Tony with his beloved horse in his home and now you can too. Well, sort of. This poster is the next best thing.
Generic Sopranos Tony Soprano And Paulie Gualtieri Coffee Mug
This premium mug has Paulie Gualtieri and Tony Soprano on the other. It is also microwave-safe.
Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Carmela Soprano
This Carmela Soprano Funko! Pop doll is the perfect addition to your collection.
Cleaver Movie Mug
Celebrate Christopher Moltisanti's movie Cleaver with one of these mugs.
Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Christopher Moltisanti
Christopher Moltisanti would never wait in line for a pastry and this Funko Pop! figurine perfectly commemorates that iconic Christopher moment.
Soprano Pine Barrens Paulie Christopher Christmas Card
This card inspired by the legendary Pine Barrens episode is perfect for The Sopranos fans in your life.
Funko Pop! TV The Sopranos- Silvio Dante
Honor Tony Soprano's right hand man with this Silvio Dante figurine.
Generic Carmela T-Shirt
Fan out over the one and only Carmela Soprano with this t-shirt showcasing some of her iconic looks.
CMNIM Sopranos Tote Bag
Carry your daily must-haves in this tote bag inspired by some of the most legendary Sopranos moments.
The Sopranos Funko Pop! Complete Set
Why choose when you get this complete set with Tony, Christopher, Silvio, and Carmela?
The Sopranos Woke Up This Morning Unisex Fleece Hoodie
If you read the words on this sweatshirt and The Sopranos theme song comes to mind, then you know you're a true fan. There are 4 colors with sizes up to 3X.
Vintage The Sopranos Shirt
Honor your favorite cast members with this vintage-style shirt.
Christopher Moltisanti Pin or Magnet
Christopher Moltisanti wearing a neck brace is a must-have refrigerator magnet in my eyes. You can also get this as a pin.
Limited Adriana la Cerva Vintage T-Shirt
Adriana was always serving up fashion lewks. This shirt is a must for all the Ade fans out there.
Embroidered Soprano Ducks Sweatshirt
If you know, you know. Tony and the ducks are an idyllic pairing. This embroidered sweatshirt comes in 3 colors with sizes up to 2X.
Meadow Soprano Vintage Shirt
Rock this shirt if you've been crushing on Meadow Soprano. It comes in several colors with sizes up to 5X.
Satriale's Pork Store Embroidered Warm Winter Cuffed Beanie
Bundle up with a beanie inspired by the DiMeo Crime Family's go-to meeting place, Satriale's Pork Store. There are 12 colors to choose from.
The Sopranos Christopher Moltisanti Mug
Christopher's neck brace will never get old and neither will this coffee mug.
Limited Tony Soprano Vintage T-Shirt
Pay tribute to the one and only Tony Soprano with this legendary t-shirt.
Still shopping? You'll love these White Lotus gift picks.