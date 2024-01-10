Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal NSFW Details About Their Sex Life

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are kicking it up a notch.
After all, the couple did not shy away from confirming details about their sex life while reviewing the results of a compatibility test administered by Michael Kaye, the global head of communications at OkCupid.
"You both enjoy sex more than foreplay," Michael told the couple, revealing their independent answers, during the Jan. 9 episode of their podcast. "You're both super into post-workout sex, and shower sex, and prefer cuffs over ropes."
He added, "So there's a lot in the bedroom, out of the bedroom, that you aligned on."
And while both she and T.J. laughed about the personal details revealed that would soon be broadcast to their listeners, Amy quipped, "You now know us better than my parents do."
But on whether any of these results surprised them, the couple both answered with a resounding, "No."
As T.J. explained, "We know each other really, really well."
After all, having been friends for nine years before entering into a romantic relationship, Amy added that they'd known almost everything about each other for a long time.
"It's an interesting thing," she mused. "When you don't have romantic designs on someone, you're more willing to be telling all and vulnerable. And I let him see my quirks, he let me see his in a way that I don't think you'd do if you just started out dating."
And though they were aligned in the bedroom, one place in which the couple differed was on the place of jealousy in a relationship.
While T.J. said "hell no" on whether expressing the emotion can be healthy in a relationship, Amy explained her POV on the subject.
"I wouldn't like to act on that jealousy, or be petty or small," she said. "But feeling that bit of jealousy makes me know that I want to be with him and only him, and I want him to be with me and only me. I don't like the feeling, but knowing it's there actually in a weird way makes me feel good."
But overall, the couple—whose relationship was made public in Nov. 2022, resulting in the loss of their GMA3 hosting jobs—scored an 84 percent compatibility score, which Michael said was "really high."
As he put it, "Were you both aligned on was the really important, core factors of a relationship. It was clear from the beginning you were aligned on family matters, on what you're looking for in a relationship. That's really what's most important."
