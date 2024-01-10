Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal NSFW Details About Their Sex Life

Watch : T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Second Red Carpet Appearance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are kicking it up a notch.

After all, the couple did not shy away from confirming details about their sex life while reviewing the results of a compatibility test administered by Michael Kaye, the global head of communications at OkCupid.

"You both enjoy sex more than foreplay," Michael told the couple, revealing their independent answers, during the Jan. 9 episode of their podcast. "You're both super into post-workout sex, and shower sex, and prefer cuffs over ropes."

He added, "So there's a lot in the bedroom, out of the bedroom, that you aligned on."

And while both she and T.J. laughed about the personal details revealed that would soon be broadcast to their listeners, Amy quipped, "You now know us better than my parents do."

But on whether any of these results surprised them, the couple both answered with a resounding, "No."

As T.J. explained, "We know each other really, really well."