Melania Trump’s Mom Amalija Knavs Dead at 78

Melania Trump is mourning a personal loss.

The former first lady's mother, Amalija Knavs, has died, Trump confirmed in a statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. She was 78.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote on Jan. 9. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law."

She continued, "We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, though former President Donald Trump mentioned during an event in Florida earlier this month that his mother-in-law was "very ill," per the BBC.

Originally from Slovenia, Knavs was a textile worker. As of 2016, she and her husband Viktor Knavs still owned a home in Slovenia, but, per CNN, spent most of their time in New York following the birth of their grandson Barron Trump in 2006.