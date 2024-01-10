Melania Trump’s Mom Amalija Knavs Dead at 78

Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs has died, the former first lady confirmed in a statement. She was 78.

Melania Trump is mourning a personal loss. 

The former first lady's mother, Amalija Knavs, has died, Trump confirmed in a statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. She was 78.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote on Jan. 9. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law."

She continued, "We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, though former President Donald Trump mentioned during an event in Florida earlier this month that his mother-in-law was "very ill," per the BBC.

Originally from Slovenia, Knavs was a textile worker. As of 2016, she and her husband Viktor Knavs still owned a home in Slovenia, but, per CNN, spent most of their time in New York following the birth of their grandson Barron Trump in 2006.

Knavs and her husband were often seen in Washington D.C. following the election of their son-in-law as president in 2017, and the two became citizens of the United States in 2018 through the sponsorship of their daughter.

The retired couple spent much time with the Trumps during their time in the White House, according to CNN, often traveling with the first family to Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, New Jersey. 

ERIC BARADAT / Contributor (Getty)

The former President also took a moment to mourn the loss of his mother-in-law.

"This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!" Trump captioned a photo of himself and Knavs shared to Instagram. "Melania's great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!"

